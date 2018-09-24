Pravin Togadia upbeat on ‘Hindu Government’ sans PM Modi

By Express News Service

KOCHI:Pravin Togadia, the VHP’s former international working president, on Sunday sounded upbeat on a Hindu Government- minus Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the helm - coming to power in the Lok Sabha elections due next year.

Pravin Togadia in Kochi

on Sunday | A Sanesh

“In 2019, India will have a Hindu Government but it will not be headed by Modi,” Togadia, who was here to attend the state delegates meet of Antar Rashtriya Hindu Parishad at Kalady, told Express.

On the Rafale deal, he said “If there is something fishy about it, the Centre should come out with a clarification. All the decisions are taken by PM Modi alone. Hence, he is bound to explain how he could recommend a week-old company (as the offset partner) and jack up the expenses to such an extent. Modi should also reveal his stance on the deal.”

According to Togadia, by becoming an advocate for others and not Hindus on the Ram mandir issue Modi had betrayed Hindus and the BJP. “He had betrayed the BJP ideology and what it stands for,” he said.

The Antar Rashtriya Parishad which will further the interests of Hindus is engaged in efforts to ensure the Hindus’ economic progress. “Our mission is to make education affordable and generate employment opportunities, make farmers free from debt and protect small-time peasants. There are 24 lakh vacancies, the state and Central services combined. Out of the 4.22 crore unemployed, immediate steps will be taken to provide employment to at least 24 lakh of them. We will also provide skill development training to select sections among the youth,” he said.

“We will carry the Hindus forward politically as well. We will establish more than 1 lakh Hindu Ahead Centres. Already 2,000 of these have been set up. Every Hindu Ahead Centre will be the forum for Hindus to raise complaints. It will be linked with every polling booth in the particular ward. We are planning to collect the signature of 20 crore Hindus and with the help of these polling booths a Hindu polity will be established,” he said.