Beckoning backpackers to God's Own Country

Princy Alexander By

Express News Service

KOCHI:Slowly, Ernakulam is on a restoration path. And, if the Tourism Readiness Survey released by the Department of Tourism is any indication, the district is back on its feet. According to K P Nandakumar, joint director, Tourism Department, the deluge had severely affected popular destinations like Paravoor and the Boothathankettu reservoir, one of the most visited places in the district.

“Immediately after the floods, when we assessed these areas. Boothathankettu on the outskirts of Ernakulam was completely submerged in silt and water. The roads were not accessible either. However, things are looking up now. Desilting and cleaning works are complete and we have opened the reservoir back to the public,” said Nandakumar.

The inflow of migratory birds too had come down drastically during the floods. “The season for migratory birds is only starting (from October and March). However, when you assess the number of birds that came last year this time, the number is too low this year. But the Thattekad Bird sanctuary, near Boothathankettu, is very much open for tourists,” Nandakumar said. Meanwhile, places like Ezhattumughom which houses the Nature Village Project was also badly affected by the deluge.

“This is a twin project of the Tourism Department. The Ezhattamughom Nature Village belongs to Ernakulam while Thunkoor Muzhi is on the other side on the way to Chalakudy. There are several borders and rivulets en route. The floods had damaged portions of the village as well as the islets. A butterfly park is a major attraction. The area has been restored and opened to the public,” he said.

The Muziris Heritage Project in North Paravoor was one of the most affected in Ernakulam. “Flood water washed away several artifices that belonged to the Paliam Palace and Naalukettu at Chendamangalam. It is still up for restoration, but other areas belonging to the Muziris like the Jewish Synagogue are all accessible,” Nandakumar added.

Sajna Vasanthraj, Muziris Project museum manager, told Express that the hop-on-hop-off boat service which traverses the hotspots in the erstwhile Muziris region has been restored. “It was not functional till the last two weeks. However, now there is an increasing demand for the service,” she said.Kadamakudy was also affected by the floods. “Kadamakudy is growing into a tourism hub. Today, it is returning to normalcy,” Nandakumar said.

As per the Survey, Ernakulam is 99 per cent ready and welcoming tourists in droves. “Ernakulam has always been associated with Fort Kochi and Mattanchery. Except for the Fort Kochi walkway, which is in ruins, these places were not affected by the floods,” officials said.

