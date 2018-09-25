Home Cities Kochi

City roads to get a facelift in two years

As part of the Smart Cities Mission, nearly 50 km of roads in the city and west Kochi will be upgraded to high-quality roads under the road improvement project.

Published: 25th September 2018

By Express News Service

KOCHI:As part of the Smart Cities Mission, nearly 50 km of roads in the city and west Kochi will be upgraded to high-quality roads under the road improvement project. The project aims to provide a world-class road experience to all commuters by upgrading 8.15 km of major roads to Smart Roads and 43.4 km of minor roads to High-quality Roads within the Ernakulam central and west Kochi area.

Addressing a stakeholders meeting on Monday  here, Cochin Smart Cities Mission Ltd managing director A P M Mohammed Hanish said the implementation period of the project is two years. The meeting was organised to review the progress of the projects proposed under the Smart Cities Mission.

Road improvement project

As part of the project, roads will be converted to Smart Roads with various facilities. The Smart Roads project includes upgradation and augmentation of the footpath, providing cycle lanes, road markings, bus bays, street landscaping, electrical works, shifting of utilities, provision for poles, etc. As per the existing condition and requirement, other roads will be upgraded with drainage facilities, provision for footpath and surface improvement.

Seamless mobility

Another major theme of the Smart City proposal of Kochi is ‘seamless mobility’. Major projects proposed under the theme are intergradation of various modes of transport systems like road, rail and water, development of Smart Roads and promoting non-motorised transport systems, public bicycle sharing and Integrated Traffic Management System.  The details of the project were also discussed at the meeting.
 “The estimated cost of both the projects together — road improvement and seamless mobility — is `216 crore. The issues pertaining to the proper drainage system, sewerage system, housing and parking will also be addressed,” Hanish said. K V Thomas MP, MLAs Hibi Eden and K J Maxi, Mayor Soumini Jain, deputy mayor T J Vinod, corporation secretary A S Anuja, standing committee chairpersons A B Sabu, P M Harris, V K Minimol, Shiny Mathew and Gracy Joseph, other councillors and representatives from various departments participated in the discussion.

Smart City proposal Smart Cities Mission

