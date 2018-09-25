Home Cities Kochi

Kochi tourists caught in Manali floods are safe

A group of 14 tourists from Kochi, caught in the flooding and landslides that hit Manali on Sunday, had moved to a safe area in Mandi and will return home on Wednesday.

Published: 25th September 2018 02:08 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th September 2018 02:08 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

KOCHI: A group of 14 tourists from Kochi, caught in the flooding and landslides that hit Manali on Sunday, had moved to a safe area in Mandi and will return home on Wednesday.“The whole time we stayed in the hotel in Manali, we were very anxious,” said Suneer, a member of the group, over phone from Mandi. “The dam was opened on Sunday night and even as we travelled to safety, we saw destruction on our way. The situation in Manali is very bad; we got out taking huge risk.”

The group from Kochi arrived in Delhi on Friday and went on to Manali on Sunday, when the weather turned bad and the dam was opened at night leading to heavy floods and landslides. They had walked 5 km and taken a taxi to safety.

Anxious moments followed for the families in Kochi as there was no news on the whereabouts of the group for hours. On Monday evening, news that they were safe in Mandi, which is about 120 km south of Manali, reached Kochi.

Suneer said many trees had been uprooted and roads were washed away. “We somehow got across all that and reached safety. There were huge landslides in which buildings collapsed. Now we will be returning to Delhi on Tuesday by bus to catch the flight back home. It was a harrowing experience,” he said.

Suneer said the group was taken for a ride by an agent who promised the situation is safe in Manali, where the weather is frequently volatile.The members of the team include Mansoor from Nedumbassery, Shajahan from Muvattupuzha, Siraj from Nettoor, Aneesh from Kochi, Rafeek, Ashkar Ali, Shafeek from Paravur, Bilal, Mueiz from Kochi, Sajid, Basith, Asif and Abdul Hayy.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kochi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Manali floods Kochi tourists

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Bollywood actor Ranbir Kapoor participates in Ganapati immersion procession at RK Studio in Mumbai Sunday Sept 23 2018. | PTI
Ranbir, Rishi Kapoor take part in Ganpati Visarjan at RK Studios
Karisma’s adorable wish On Kareena Kapoor’s birthday
Karisma’s adorable wish on Kareena Kapoor’s birthday
Gallery
A local villager looks on at the debris of a damaged house after incessant rains in Kullu district Monday Sept 24 2018. | PTI
Heavy rains trigger flash floods in Himachal Pradesh
There won't be a Bond film for the next two years, other than the 25th in the franchise- Daniel Craig's last as the British spy, which will be released on 20 February 2020. The film will be directed by 'True Detective' maker Cary Fukunaga. Still, speculat
Who will play James Bond after Daniel Craig bids farewell to 007?