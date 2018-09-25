Home Cities Kochi

RPF collects Rs 7.35 crore as penalty from ticketless travellers

The Ministry of Railways has declared the year 2018 as the Year of Women’s Safety.

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The Railway Protection Force (RPF) has so far arrested 32 offenders this year, under the provisions of Railway Property (Unlawful Possession) Act, for having committed theft of Railway properties.

Similarly, as per the amended provisions of the Railways Act, 12,239 offenders were prosecuted and an amount Rs 10,95,900 was realised as fine for crimes such as unauthorised vending, travelling in compartment reserved for women or differently-abled passengers, selling of railway ticket by unauthorised agents, this year.

Further, the RPF, Thiruvananthapuram Division, proactively assisted the Commercial Department in the detection of 1,77,150 ticketless travellers and an amount of Rs 7.35 crore was realised as fine in the financial year 2017-18. The RPF has so far arrested 342 offenders for  pulling the alarm chain, train detentions and agitations.

The Ministry of Railways has declared the year 2018 as the Year of Women's Safety. On this front, the RPF has been rescuing destitute women, minors, assisting differently-abled and senior passengers.
While the RPF rescued 98 minors last year, it has rescued 120 minors so far this year. It has also helped in the rehabilitation of rescued minors with the help of the government agencies and NGOs.

33rd Raising Day celebrated

Kochi: The Railway Protection Force (RPF), Thiruvananthapuram Division, Southern Railway, celebrated its 33rd Raising Day on Monday. In 1985, the RPF Act was amended to recognise the force as an Armed Force of the Union for better protection and security of the Railway property. Raising Day is celebrated to commemorate the recognition of RPF as an Armed Force of the Union. As part of the celebrations, a ceremonial parade was organised at the Railway Divisional Office here at Thycaud. A blood donation camp was organised in association with Citizens India Foundation, in which 34 RPF members donated blood. A medical check-up for RPF personnel was organised in association with the Railway Hospital. A special medical awareness programme against lifestyle diseases was also organised. The program was attended by S Ramakrishnan, Divisional Security Commissioner, and other officers of Railway and RPF.

Safety on the move

While it rescued 98 minors last year, the RPF has rescued 120 minors this year

Railway Protection Force

