New posts created at Cochin Cancer Research Centre

By Express News Service

KOCHI:As the Cochin Cancer Research Centre (CCRC) marks its third anniversary, new posts are being created and more services added to its list. The hospital which was begun only as an outpatient facility in 2016 now has facilities for minor surgeries and chemotherapy. The centre got its first director in April.

The new posts for which government notifications have been issued include those of assistant professor or associate professors in anesthesiology, integrated palliation and community oncology, imageology, medical oncology, haematology oncology, pathology, surgical oncology, radiographer, nursing superintendent, head nurse, nursing staff, technicians and other office staff.

The hospital has also announced an inpatient facility with the limited space available in the current building. A new building for the cancer centre is in the works. The delay in the construction had created a hubbub recently.

Once the new building comes up, the CCRC is expected to grow into a full-fledged cancer facility.

The first phase developed at a cost of Rs 380 crore will also see the setting up of a new bone marrow transplant unit, apart from the vast inpatient facility and comprehensive cancer care facilities.