Temple town to get a makeover

KOCHI:With the extension of the Metro services from SN Junction till the Tripunithura Railway station, the town is all set to undergo a major revamp. Roads that run through the market and main parts of the town are rather narrow.The construction of a bus terminal undertaken by the Tripunithura Municipality near the railway station along with the augmentation of the Metro could transform the face of the town, thereby acting as the transit hub.

With the town being a residential area, the addendum of the Metro till the station could invite passenger flow aplenty, thereby creating revenue not just for the Metro but also for the traders in the city. Along with the extension till the station, TRURA had also proposed granting Metro services along the Seaport-Airport Road rather than the Civil Line road as the land had already been acquisitioned. “Access to the Infopark would be easier and if another connectivity was ensured to Kalamassery, it would become a circular railway,” said V C Jayendran, convenor, TRURA.

However, construction of the Metro in areas beyond Petta could disrupt traffic flow. “Traffic will have to be rerouted. Currently, we do not have vast options in front of us; we could have vehicles commuting through the mini-bypass and another one through Eroor. Discussions are being held,” said O V Salim, vice-chairperson, Tripunithura Municipality. The Municipality has identified 12 acres of land for building the bus terminal and a 21m wide road linking SN Junction below the Railway overbridge. Salim added that they were yet to receive permission from the government for further proceeds. Meanwhile, tender procedures would be executed in December for the completion of the Metro works from Petta to SN Junction.

