The extension of Kochi metro to Tripunithura Railway Station in card

The residents of Tripunithura are anticipating the extension of Metro from SN Junction to the Tripunithura Railway Station in high spirits.

By Deena Theresa
Express News Service

KOCHI:The residents of Tripunithura are anticipating the extension of Metro from SN Junction to the Tripunithura Railway Station in high spirits.The initial phase which was planned to end at Petta was extended to the SN Junction as geographically, Petta was not an entry point, as per the memorandum submitted by the Tripunithura Rajanagari Residents Association(TRURA) back in 2011.  The Association had mooted the extension of the Metro citing geographical and industrial reasons.

“Tripunithura is an entry point from the East. Also, access to various pivotal places will be extremely easy once the station becomes a transit hub. Close proximity with the upcoming Smart City, the CSEZ, and the civil station is another crucial factor,” said V C Jayendran, convenor, TRURA. Tripunithura is also juxtaposed between the Chottanikkara Bhagavathy Pilgrimage and the St. George’s Church in Karingachira. Both the pilgrimage centres would be easily accessible for the people arriving from districts down south, a resident of Tripunithura said. With mobility being diverted to the railway station, convenience in commuting would be hassle-free. “The primary aim of the Metro is to ensure connectivity.

This will be fulfilled once the Metro is extended till the station. With the addition of a bus terminal, passengers can either take the bus or opt for the Metro to the city,” said Tripunithura railway station superintendent Rajeev.

Constructing and extending the Metro requires land to be sanctioned. However, residents and traders say that they are comparatively less likely to be affected as the Metro line would not progress through main portions of the town. “Traders and businessmen would be affected to a certain level. However, there will be compensation provided so that would eliminate the issue to some level,” said James Mathew, president, Tripunithura Town Residents Association.

Nevertheless, preliminary works of the augmentation of the Metro till the railway station have just begun. “The land acquisition from Petta till the SN Junction has started.  A social impact assessment has to be done and the sanction is currently in process,” said  C R Reshmi, KMRL spokesperson. “Regarding the extension till the station, a DPR has gone to the government for approval,” she added.

Tripunithura Municipality had joined hands with the KMRL for the extension till the railway station. “The town will undergo a major development post the extension. Currently, roads are congested. With the extending of the Metro till the railway station, the latter can be transformed into a transport hub,” said chairperson Chandrika Devi. She also added that people were extremely supportive and challenges would be jointly overcome.

The extension
■ Extension from SN Junction to Tripunithura Railway Station
■ The route does not pass through the main town and will not affect the land owners and traders on a large scale.
■ “The proposal from the SN Junction to Tripunithura is under the consideration of the government. All the other sanctions are in connection with the government’s approval. Land value has not been finalised,” said Reshmi, KMRL spokesperson
■ Major challenges faced would be land acquisition and the widening of roads

