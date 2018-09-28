Home Cities Kochi

India has great potential to play normative leader in Asia-Pacific region

India has always approached these issues from a moral angle, without depending on its military powers, he said.

Published: 28th September 2018 03:22 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th September 2018 03:22 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

KOCHI: India has the potential to play the role of a normative leader in the Asia-Pacific power transition in balancing the influence of the US and China, said international affairs experts, speaking at an interaction here.

At the fulcrum of global geopolitics transitions, India’s ambition of being a regional dominant player is mediated by several external factors. In the age of resource wars, India succeeds in expanding its naval footprint across the region to mark its presence, thereby engaging in multilateral and bilateral initiatives.

The Centre for Public Policy Research organised an interaction with professor W Lawrence S Prabhakar on ‘Great power transitions, power shifts in the Asia-Pacific, India’s foreign and security policy, position and posture’. The event, attended by Hormis Tharakan, Prof. K C Abraham, K V Thomas and other experts from the field of international relations, discussed power transitions, power shifts, comprehensive national powers, and the position of India in the Asia-Pacific region.

Power transitions result from differential growth rate, their effect on alternating relative power between nations resulting in the formation of new political and economic entities. Will the rise of China mean the fall of the US? The US is an 800-tonne elephant in the Asia-Pacific and if the US leaves, it could lead to the unity of North and South Korea and also Japan. Hence at present, the US acts as an extensive nuclear deterrence.

With the most experienced armed forces in the world, the significance of the US is pretty much self-explanatory. It is a misconception that China will go to war if they rise to power. China is already a growing economic power and have conquered many sectors of the economy worldwide, which is a modernised approach compared to taking up arms, said  Prabhakar.

Global powers such as the US and China declare a statement of their national powers in the form of a ‘comprehensive national power’, thereby advertising their power and position in the world, said Prof. Abraham.

India, on the other hand, does not declare or advertise its national powers. India is not a part of any alliance, instead India aims at partnerships with other nations, thereby maintaining a strategic autonomy over its opinions, he said.

India is a responsible stakeholder and a ‘rule maker’ power in the world. India has always approached these issues from a moral angle, without depending on its military powers, he said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kochi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Asia-Pacific power transition

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
UK study: Goats can tell if you're angry
Lawyers Kaleeswaram Raj and Thulasi K Raj leave after the Supreme Court verdict on adultery law in New Delhi Thursday September 27 2018. | PTI
Adultery no more a crime in India
Gallery
The trailer of 'Thugs of Hindostan', which stars Aamir Khan, Amitabh Bachchan, Katrina Kaif and Fathima Sana Sheikh was  launched in Mumbai on Thursday. In this image, director Vijay Krishna Acharya, center, poses with Bollywood actors from left, Amitabh Bachchan, Fatima Sana Shaikh, Katrina Kaif and Aamir Khan, during the trailer launch event. (Photo | AP)
Trailer of Aamir Khan-Amitabh Bachchan starrer 'Thugs of Hindostan' launched in Mumbai
Take a look at the list of the game's biggest entertainers, Brendon McCullum's name will be there among the likes of Chris Gayle, AB de Villiers, Jonty Rhodes and others. On his 37th birthday, here are few quick facts about the big-hitting New Zealander. (Photo | Twitter/Brendon McCullum)
Happy birthday Brendon McCullum: Player who defined T20 batting