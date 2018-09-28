IOC workers’ go-slow stir affects LPG distribution

By Express News Service

KOCHI: An undeclared go-slow protest launched by the contract labourers at the Indian Oil Corporation (IOC) bottling plant has led to a sharp decline in the delivery of LPG cylinders from the Udayamperoor plant. According to IOC plant authorities, the delivery of LPG cylinders has been reduced to one third of the plant capacity due to the protest, which started four days ago.

“The strike has been launched in the name of a trivial issue and it is totally uncalled for. Though the district collector called a meeting to sort out the issue, no consensus was reached,” said an IOC officer. According to the IOC authorities, there is an installation work going on at the IOC office located at the back side of the Ernakulam South Railway station.

A section of the contract labourers demanded deployment of a worker at the office. However, the IOC did not accept the demand pointing out that there was no need of a worker at the spot. Protesting the decision, the workers launched a strike. The IOC bottling plant at Udayamperoor delivers 170 truck loads of LPG cylinders in a normal day.

However, only 50 truck loads could be delivered during the past three days, which was one third of the plant capacity. Meanwhile, the strike is expected to create acute shortage of cooking gas and an inordinate delay in delivery of LPG cylinders in the district.