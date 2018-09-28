Home Cities Kochi

Rajnath Singh alerts state on inflow of Rohingyas

He said not even a single Indian national’s name will be deleted from the NRC.

Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh. (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Expressing concern over the possible threat posed by Rohingya Muslims, who have started reaching south India, Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh said all states should be aware of the seriousness of the situation.

“We’ve got information that Rohingyas have started entering Kerala. I’ve asked the Home Secretary to alert the Kerala Government on the situation,” said Rajnath while inaugurating the BJP State Council meeting at the Ernakulathappan Ground here on Thursday.

“How can we allow somebody to illegally enter the country? Indians have the primary right over the resources of the country. There shouldn’t be a situation wherein they secure some documents and claim Indian citizenship. We should collect information regarding the number of Rohingyas staying in each state. When the situation improves, we’ll hold discussions with the Myanmar Government at the diplomatic level and facilitate their return,” he said.

Rajnath said the country cannot compromise on issues concerning internal security. There are chances of the terrorists using the Rohingyas to launch attacks, he said.

Speaking on the National Register of Citizens (NRC), which is a database to prove the identity of Indian citizens, the Home Minister urged the Opposition parties not to politicise issues of national interest. He said not even a single Indian national’s name will be deleted from the NRC.

Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh on Thursday warned Kerala about Rohingya Muslims’ entry, but Express had reported 19 months ago (February 11, 2017) on their inflow along with Bangladeshi immigrants, disguising as labourers

