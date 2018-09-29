A day for all hearts

Dr Madhu Sreedharan By

Express News Service

KOCHI: World Heart Day was started in 1999 by the World Heart Federation to create awareness about the modern epidemic of cardiovascular disease (CVD) – heart attacks and strokes. It has huge economic ramifications to the family because of the high out of pocket expenditure and lifelong burden in an ageing population. The theme for this year’s World Heart Day is ‘My heart, your heart’.

Smoking is the leading preventable cause of disease, disability and death, yet 36 per cent of men and 8 per cent of women smoke. Complete cessation of smoking is a must and is our responsibility to ourselves and our family. Physical inactivity is as bad as smoking – with 5.3 million deaths globally due to inactivity. We should aim for moderate-heavy physical activity for 30 to 45 minutes, at least five days a week.

This may be in the form of walking, swimming, cycling or jogging. A healthy diet is imperative. The three main diseases : Diabetes Mellitus, hypertension and cholesterol are the silent killers. These can only be controlled – not cured. Medications have to be taken life long to keep it at bay.

Today’s Pledge: ‘Prevention is better than cure’ is most aptly applicable to cardiovascular disease – the number one killer in the world. 80 per cent of heart attacks and strokes can be prevented by leading a Healthy Life Style. Dr Madhu Sreedharan is the director of NIMS Heart Foundation. (The views expressed by the author are his own.)