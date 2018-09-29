Home Cities Kochi

Chekkutty Dolls steal the show at travel mart

Speaking to Express, Lakshmi Menon, the creator of Chekutty and a social entrepreneur, said Chekkutty Doll was brought to KTM to popularise it across the globe.

Published: 29th September 2018 03:24 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th September 2018 03:24 AM   |  A+A-

Chekkutty dolls placed for sale at KTM at Willingdon Island | Melton Antony

By Express News Service

KOCHI:The Chekutty Dolls, an initiative started to support Chendamangalam weavers who lost their stocks in the flood, are turning out to be a star attraction at KTM. Several delegates were seen visiting the stall inquiring about the initiative.

Speaking to Express, Lakshmi Menon, the creator of Chekutty and a social entrepreneur, said Chekkutty Doll was brought to KTM to popularise it across the globe. The dolls are made from handloom sarees weaved for Onam sales, before the floods damaged them, shattering the livelihood of over 600 weavers, mostly women. The revenue from the sale of the Chekkutty Doll is used for the rehabilitation of the weavers. "The delegates at KTM are visiting our stalls and inquiring about it. This will certainly help us spread the concept of Chekkutty across the globe," she said.Already, Chekkutty is receiving immense support from various parts of India and abroad.

