Home Cities Kochi

Residents abandoning reclaimed R Block island

Paddy cultivation in R Block, the reclaimed island in Vembanad lake, was stopped in 2011 after land disputes.

Published: 30th September 2018 04:58 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th September 2018 04:58 AM   |  A+A-

Renji near his paddy field which has been converted into a fish farm. He sustained losses after floodwater submerged the area

By Biju E Paul
Express News Service

ALAPPUZHA : Paddy cultivation in R Block, the reclaimed island in Vembanad lake, was stopped in 2011 after land disputes. Seven years since, most of the residents have migrated uplands abandoning homes. In its hay day, more than 450 people from 130 families lived in the outer bunds and the inner side of R Block, the 5 sq km reclaimed island in Kainakari panchayat. Over the years, the number of families has dwindled down to 31. After the floods, they have all been shifted to various relief camps. 

“I lived in the middle of the island,” said Harilal, a former resident. “To catch a boat to Kottayam or Alappuzha, we had to walk for more than 30 minutes to reach the outer bund. Erratic boat services by the State Water Transport Department meant we couldn’t go for a job outside the island. We couldn’t even send our children to schools and colleges. So I abandoned my house and shifted to a rented house in Alappuzha municipality. There are more than 23 houses in the middle of the island. People have abandoned their houses and now stay in rented houses elsewhere,” he said.

Kainakari panchayat member Suseela Babu said the Agriculture Department started pumping out water this year after the floods. “For the past many years, farmers had abandoned paddy cultivation in R Block. With many houses under water, they are on the verge of destruction. The massive floods submerged houses completely. We shifted all people to relief camps and the department started to pump out water,” said Suseela. “Paddy cultivation is a must for the existence of people of the island.”

Most of the dwellers in the island are tenants who had reached the bunds for farming half-a-century ago. Five to 10 cents of land allotted by the landlords then are their only property.Agriculture Minister V S Sunil Kumar, who visited the island last year, had assured resuming of farming in R Block. But nothing has happened.

The land in R Block is in dispute over a loan fraud that happened over a decade ago. Farmers had taken loans from the Kuttamangalam Cooperative Bank which sold the land to private parties without the knowledge of landowners. The matter is now in court

Stay up to date on all the latest Kochi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Paddy cultivation Vembanad lake

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Aadhaar, adultery and Sabarimala entry: Here is why the 3 landmark judgements are important
Asaduddin Owaisi. (File | PTI)
SC didn’t call Triple Talaq unconstitutional, why did PM say that in ordinance: Asaduddin Owaisi
Gallery
Tim Cahill (Jamshedpur FC): Australia's record goalscorer Cahill, who scored 50 goals for Socceroos in a career spanning 14 years, retired from international duty after playing in his fourth World Cup in Russia earlier this year.(Photo | Twitter/ TIM CAHILL)
ISL 2018: Seven foreign signings who can light-up the tournament
A powerful quake and tsunami left scores dead on the central Indonesian island of Sulawesi, officials said Saturday, as hospitals struggled to cope with hundreds of injured and rescuers scrambled to reach the stricken region. (Photo | AP)
Indonesia struck by powerful earthquake, tsunami leaving scores dead