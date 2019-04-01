Radhika Vemula inaugurates Centre for Women’s Studies

By Express News Service

KOCHI: “In a real democratic country, changes can be brought only if its society fights against caste discrimination,” said Radhika Vemula, mother of Rohit Vemula who committed suicide following caste discrimination at the University of Hyderabad. “The sacrifice of my son ignited the whole nation against the caste system in educational institutions across the country,” she said, during the inauguration ceremony of the Centre for Women’s Studies which is named after Dhakshayani Velayudhan at the Sree Sankaracharya University of Sanskrit, Kalady.

Dr Meera Velayudhan, daughter of Dhakshayani Velayudhan and president of Indian Association of Women’s Studies, spoke at the function presided over by Dharmaraj Adat, vice-chancellor of the Sree Sankaracharya University of Sanskrit.

Simi Koratt, a research scholar from HCU, Hyderabad, K R Sajitha, Syndicate member, Sree Sankaracharya University of Sanskrit, Mriduladevi Sasidharan, member of Editorial Board, Padabedam monthly, K M Sheeba were present in the ceremony.