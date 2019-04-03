2019 LS polls: Aluva in Kochi wants better infrastructure, holistic growth

Meera Suresh By

Express News Service

KOCHI: As Kochi economic zone inches towards Aluva, which is poised to become a satellite town, the focus shifts to its infrastructure and development. This is where the town takes the backseat. Unscientific infrastructure, never-ending traffic snarls and underdeveloped railway facilities are issues which demand immediate attention, say residents.

According to N Sukumaran, vice-president, Ernakulam District Residents' Association Apex Council (EDRAAC), Aluva is burdened by traffic woes and the unscientific and irresponsible construction of roads and bridges aggravated the issue. An overbridge was built by National Highway Authority of India in 2015, which ends at Aluva Market. "It is so useless that people here call it 'the mandan palam'.

Unless it is extended to Paravur Kavala or Thottakkattukara, it will remain useless," he says. Sukumaran said unless the next MP takes up the issue with the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI), the bridge, which was built spending crores, will continue to remain pointless.

Another issue that demands Central intervention is the long-pending demand of a western entrance for the Aluva Railway Station. "Since the Metro Rail is at the western side of the town, an entrance for the station at that end would be a boon. People coming to the civil station from places like Paravoor would benefit from it. This has also added to the traffic bottleneck at Aluva town," said Sukumar. Completion of the Seaport-Airport road is also the need of the hour, he added.The new MP needs to ensure Central support for the geographical expansion of the town, which, at present, is barely seven-kilometres wide.

Health sector

Despite hundreds depending on the Government District Hospital, it cuts a sorry figure. According to the residents here, despite many new facilities like mammogram and dialysis unit coming up at the hospital, it is yet to achieve its full potential. "We need the district hospital to be at par with the standards of the Ernakulam General Hospital. For this, funds are necessary. An MP can do a lot in this regard," said a resident of Aluva.

Innocent, LDF candidate

The one-way traffic system enforced in the interiors of the town has created the traffic bottleneck at Aluva. We had approached NATPAC to conduct a study to alleviate the situation and it will be funded by the GCDA. Also, we will do everything possible for the speedy completion of Seaport-Airport Road. As for the Railway entrance issue, there is a goods shed at the proposed site, which employs many local people. Shifting the shed would affect their jobs and hence a consensus is needed. If elected, more funds will be allowed for the development of Aluva District hospital too.

Benny Behanan, UDF candidate

We are aware of the issues plaguing Aluva and talks will be held with NHAI regarding the Aluva overbridge. The Aluva Railway Station is an important halting point for people who want to head to the eastern part of Kerala. We will do everything possible to give extra attention to the public. Allotting more stops for express trains at Aluva are on the cards.

FOLLOW OUR ELECTION COVERAGE HERE

AN Radhakrishnan, BJP candidate

Developing a pilgrim corridor in and around Thrissur is my priority. This will benefit infrastructure, including roads and bridges. The work on the proposed Angamaly-Sabari Railway line will be expedited. The area near Nedumbassery airport will be developed into an education hub.