Home Cities Kochi

The curious case of a missing nameboard in Kochi

Giri Nagar-native Eappan Vettath wants to find out why the nameboard on the road named after his grandfather Vettath J Mathai MLC has gone missing

Published: 03rd April 2019 11:36 PM  |   Last Updated: 03rd April 2019 11:36 PM   |  A+A-

The nameboard which was found abandoned on the premises of Giri Nagar LP School

The nameboard which was found abandoned on the premises of Giri Nagar LP School

By Kiran Narayanan 
Express News Service

KOCHI: Eappan Vettath is on a mission, a unique one at that. A few months ago, 56-year-old Eappan found out that the nameboard on the road leading to his home had disappeared. The road was named after his grandfather Vettath J Mathai MLC and hence Eappan had an emotional connection to it. Eappen approached the Police Station, only to get a different response each time.

"I have been reaching out to the authorities concerned to reinstall the name board. There was no action from the part of Kochi Corporation, so I approached the Ernakulam Town South Police police station to file a complaint. In February, they closed the investigation citing that the area wherein the road situates belonged to the Cochin Shipyard and they removed the board as part of their construction work," said Eappan.

Since Eappan found discrepancies in that statement, he approached the police again demanding a new investigation. "But, even the second probe turned out to be a farce. This time they said the area was 'puramboke' land. There is something fishy about the whole thing," he said. In 2012, the same name board was found defaced by anti-social elements.

Vettath J Mathai was a member of Legislative Council in the erstwhile Cochin State Legislative Council between 1934-1945  and a renowned advocate of that time. Not just this nameboard, many other boards had gone missing from the area and a few were later found abandoned in the compound of Giri Nagar L P School. When enquired, police officials termed it "a matter of miscommunication".  

Said Abhilash, SHO, Ernakulam Town South Police Station, "The investigations were handled by two different officers. They closed the files as per the information available at that time. Since there is an allegation, we will look into the case again."

Stay up to date on all the latest Kochi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Kochi Corporation Kochi missing nameboard Vettath J Mathai Cochin State Legislative Council Ernakulam Town South Police

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
The AICC chief, along with the state leaders including former Chief Minister Oommen Chandy and Leader of Opposition in the Kerala Assembly Ramesh Chennithala, came out in an open vehicle after Gandhi completed the nomination procedures at the district collectorate at Kalpetta. (Photo | T P Sooraj, EPS)
Rahul Gandhi begins roadshow in Wayanad after filing nomination
Writer Ashwin Sanghi (Photo | EPS)
Book Talk | I am not a great writer but a decent rewriter, says Ashwin Sanghi
Gallery
Some prisoners have disagreed to leave the tropical jail on Mexico's Maria Islands -- a Pacific archipelago eight hours by boat from the mainland. The country's new government has decided to close it more than a century after its establishment. IN PIC: Th
A prison of 'luxury': Here, inmates love captivity, hate 'freedom'
Braving the scorching heat, Congress President Rahul Gandhi, accompanied by his sister Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, began a roadshow Thursday in Kerala's Wayanad constituency as part of his campaign for the April 23 Lok Sabha elections. (Photo | A Sanesh, EPS)
Lok Sabha polls 2019: Rahul Gandhi begins roadshow in Kerala's Wayanad 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp