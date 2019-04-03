USD 1.4 million seed funding for Kochi-based SurveySparrow

Home Cities Kochi

SurveySparrow team.

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The fast-evolving startup ecosystem in the state received a shot in the arm with Kochi-based SurveySparrow, with a vision to make surveys more engaging and user-friendly, securing $1.4 million in seed funding from Bengaluru-based seed-stage venture fund - Prime Venture Partners.

Founded in 2017 by Freshworks veteran Shihab Muhammed and ex-Zoho employee Subin Sebastian, the firm aims to capture a sizeable market share in the global online survey software industry valued at $4 billion, which is expected to grow at a CAGR of 11.25 per cent to reach $6.9 billion by 2022.

The cloud-based customer experience platform plans to take on its competitors with its unique spin on user interface, moving surveys away from antiquated forms to conversations. It allows users to create and share mobile-first, conversational surveys which enable companies to gauge and improve customer experience, which is fast becoming a crucial decision point in choosing the right service.

The platform which is now available in English, Spanish and German, will be extended to Portuguese, French and Italian in the coming weeks. Shihab Muhammed, CEO & co-founder, SurveySparrow, said the idea sprang from his own habit of putting off surveys because the unoriginal survey questionnaire failed to engage. "We believe customer experience will be the biggest factor influencing buying decisions and we want to offer the best-in-class experience at a fraction of what it would cost to our global counterparts.” Amit Somani, managing partner at Prime Venture Partners explaining why SurveySparrow became the first startup funded by the firm from the state said, customer experience software is stuck in the 2000 era, while the consumers have moved to smartphones and conversational interfaces, especially in the past few years. "We believe a highly engaging survey platform will be the cornerstone to measure and improve the brand experience," he said.

