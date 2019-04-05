Home Cities Kochi

Kochi artists laying the foundation

Deepthi Gopurathinkal started house gig sessions under the banner Arthouse 18 showcasing independent practitioners across forms like Rabindra Sangeeth and Mohinyattam.

Published: 05th April 2019 02:29 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th April 2019 02:31 AM   |  A+A-

Derelicts played their disco pop at Mumbai’s famous Control Alt Delete festival recently

Derelicts played their disco pop at Mumbai’s famous Control Alt Delete festival recently

By Jose Joy
Express News Service

KOCHI: Organic is the buzzword in the contemporary world. In a sense, the indie music scene is no different. There is a unique appeal to something as  simple as a few youngsters ‘jamming’ together naturally developing into public shows. “My brother Abhishek and friends used to play music together for fun at home and we figured that it wouldn’t hurt to let more people in. Six months ago, we started house gig sessions under the banner Arthouse 18 showcasing independent practitioners across forms like Rabindra Sangeeth and Mohinyattam. After hosting a couple of shows, we figured that Kochi’s local artistes deserve much more and charted out plans for Chenqal Festival,” says co-organiser Deepthi Gopurathinkal. The first edition  of the open-air event will be held this weekend featuring four homegrown and one outstation act.

Local lines

Starting from their name, the organisers are clear on their goals. “We want to stay rooted in our own soil and named ourselves after the native rock, chenkal. Over the years, we’ve seen how musicians who want to do something creative struggle with lack of avenues. Now, even though there are big festivals, they also don’t seem to give space to local artistes,” says the organiser. Unlike big galas, Chenqal will offer a more intimate environment with a closed crowd.

The lineup is also vibrant with acts representing various genres and styles of music. Derelicts—who played their disco pop at Mumbai’s famous Control Alt Delete festival recently—is the hot project on the list. Progressive rockers Perfect Equation makes a comeback while psychedelic/experimental act Ago will launch debut EP Digital Muse at the venue. Amata is sure to impress the audience with her versatile musical prowess ranging from soul to pop.

In sync

The project Kochi’s indie music aficionados will be least familiar with Fish in the Sink. Formed in Chennai, the four-year-old band’s members are now scattered across Goa, Chennai and Kerala. The quartet writes on philosophical themes in an alternative rock style. “The last time we played together was six months ago. We relocated to different cities recently and have been figuring out a system to make the act work. For the first time, we’ll be playing a stripped-down, acoustic version of our songs as a trio,” says vocalist Riju Andrews Jacob, who will be performing with Sujith Valiyaveetil and Paul Verghese Junior. Alongside songs from their debut EP The Seed, Kochi can expect new songs like Just A Man.

The entry only by pre-registration. The event will be held on April 6 from 5.30 pm at Pepper Trails Garden, Kakkanad.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kochi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Arthouse 18 Chenqal Festival Control Alt Delete festival EP Digital Muse Deepthi Gopurathinkal Fish in the Sink

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
The AICC chief, along with the state leaders including former Chief Minister Oommen Chandy and Leader of Opposition in the Kerala Assembly Ramesh Chennithala, came out in an open vehicle after Gandhi completed the nomination procedures at the district collectorate at Kalpetta. (Photo | T P Sooraj, EPS)
Rahul Gandhi begins roadshow in Wayanad after filing nomination
Writer Ashwin Sanghi (Photo | EPS)
Book Talk | I am not a great writer but a decent rewriter, says Ashwin Sanghi
Gallery
SRH players Yusuf Pathan and Mohammad Nabi celebrate their victory over Delhi Capitals during the IPL 2019 match at Feroz Shah Kotla Stadium in New Delhi on Thursday April 4 2019. | (Photo | PTI)
IPL 2019: Sunrisers Hyderabad maintain domination, steamroll Delhi Capitals by five wickets
Some prisoners have disagreed to leave the tropical jail on Mexico's Maria Islands -- a Pacific archipelago eight hours by boat from the mainland. The country's new government has decided to close it more than a century after its establishment. IN PIC: Th
A prison of 'luxury': Here, inmates love captivity, hate 'freedom'
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp