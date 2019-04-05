Kochi boy drowns in front of dad during swimming coaching

Home Cities Kochi

Anal Baiju, the victim

By Express News Service

KOCHI: A vacation swimming class turned tragic as a 14-year-old drowned in the swimming pool of a private club at Vennala in Kochi on Thursday. The deceased is Anal Baiju of Pallath Road, Thammanam.
According to officers with the Palarivattom Police Station, Anal was part of a summer swimming camp at Century Club.

The incident took place at 8.15 am when training was being given to a batch of 15 children. There were three instructors — two in the pool with the children. Anal’s father Baiju was also present near the pool. The training was given to children in the shallow part. 

