An emphatic end to Goal football tournament in Kochi

The tournament witnessed the participation of 32 teams with a penalty shoot-out match being also held in the women's category.

Team Ernst & Young won the tournament

KOCHI: The sixth edition of the Goal football tournament for Infopark based companies promoted by UST global has come to an end. The tourney kicked off on March 2 has witnessed the participation of 32 teams. A penalty shoot-out match was also held in the women's category.  

Team Ernst & Young (EY) locked horns with Wipro in the final and emerged as winners. On the other hand, the penalty shoot-out played between ThinkPalm and EY ended in sudden death with the former clinching the title. Libin Balakrishnan of TCS won the Golden Boot by scoring 8 goals in the tournament and Golden Ball was awarded to Athisu James from EY. Golden Glove was given to Arjun Balachandran of EY. Sreelakshmy A bagged the best woman player award.

