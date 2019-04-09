Home Cities Kochi

Kochi LGBTQ community fight for everything from shelter to equality

The LGBTQIA community wants representation in medical and education sectors.

Published: 09th April 2019 03:34 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th April 2019 03:34 AM   |  A+A-

LGBTQ, Gay, lesbian, LGBT, transgender, pride parade

Representational image.

By Kiran Narayanan
Express News Service

KOCHI: As the country awaits another leadership, there is a section of society whose fight for justice and equality will continue for long. This Lok Sabha elections, the LGBTQIA+ community is marking their presence known with Aswathi Rajappan, an intersex person, contesting from Ernakulam Lok Sabha constituency as an independent candidate.

"Our community has been subjected to various kinds of oppression for a long time. We went after every political party, but they did little for us. Though they claim to represent us, no political party has fielded a transgender candidate in the state till date. Even the state government's TGI policy caters to the needs of a small section of the community. My candidature will be a fight against this denial. It is aimed at ensuring equal representation of every marginalised individual," said Chinju, a postgraduate degree holder.

Despite making a major leap in many spheres, including employment in Kochi Metro, the queer community here is still struggling.

FOLLOW OUR ELECTION COVERAGE HERE

With 10 members going to cast their vote this time, LGBTQIA+ have a handful demands to be met by the new MP. "When it comes to queer rights, the situation is grave here. Without other options, many of them are forced to earn a living through sex work. There should be efforts to start skill development centres. It is the lack of shelter homes that prompted many to leave their job in Kochi Metro.  If an MP can build bus shelters and public toilets with his MPLADS funds, why not shelter homes for LGBTQIA+ members?" ask Sheethal Shyam, a queer activist.

The lack of medical facilities which accommodates the community is another issue. "Like how the Social Justice Department implemented TG cell with members from our community, we need our representatives in the medical sector to look into our issues. An exclusive transgender clinic is the need of the hour. Many employed in the medical sector are unaware of the differences between sex, gender and sexuality,  due to how it has been described in their study materials. The new MP should do something in this regard," said Renju Renjima,an activist..   

The unavailability of an inclusive campus and support system affect the community a lot. "Though a few transgenders are studying at colleges, many of them have no connection with their families. It's not all about giving scholarships. They should also formulate plans to ensure they have a life after classes. Steps are needed to ensure their participation in arts and sports events," said Sheethal.

First step

This Lok Sabha elections, the LGBTQIA+ community is marking their presence known with Aswathi Rajappan, an intersex person, contesting from Ernakulam Lok Sabha constituency

Stay up to date on all the latest Kochi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Kochi LGBTQ community Kochi LGBTQ issues 2019 Lok Sabha elections 2019 Lok Sabha polls General elections 2019 India elections

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Election Talkies: I don't think it's a national swing election, says Sandeep Shastri‏
Graphics on the Lok Sabha Polls 2019 schedule. (Vijesh CK | ENS)
Lok Sabha 2019: Know when your state will go for elections!
Gallery
With just a few days away from the Lok Sabha elections 2019, check out the list of candidates who will be fighting under Seeman's Naam Tamilar Katchi in Tamil Nadu.
Lok Sabha elections 2019: Here are the candidates fighting under Seeman's Naam Tamilar Katchi in Tamil Nadu
With just a few days away from the Lok Sabha elections 2019, check out the list of candidates who will be fighting under AIADMK-led alliance in Tamil Nadu.
Lok Sabha elections 2019: Here are the candidates fighting under AIADMK-led alliance in Tamil Nadu
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp