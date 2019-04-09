Kochi LGBTQ community fight for everything from shelter to equality

Kiran Narayanan By

KOCHI: As the country awaits another leadership, there is a section of society whose fight for justice and equality will continue for long. This Lok Sabha elections, the LGBTQIA+ community is marking their presence known with Aswathi Rajappan, an intersex person, contesting from Ernakulam Lok Sabha constituency as an independent candidate.

"Our community has been subjected to various kinds of oppression for a long time. We went after every political party, but they did little for us. Though they claim to represent us, no political party has fielded a transgender candidate in the state till date. Even the state government's TGI policy caters to the needs of a small section of the community. My candidature will be a fight against this denial. It is aimed at ensuring equal representation of every marginalised individual," said Chinju, a postgraduate degree holder.

Despite making a major leap in many spheres, including employment in Kochi Metro, the queer community here is still struggling.

With 10 members going to cast their vote this time, LGBTQIA+ have a handful demands to be met by the new MP. "When it comes to queer rights, the situation is grave here. Without other options, many of them are forced to earn a living through sex work. There should be efforts to start skill development centres. It is the lack of shelter homes that prompted many to leave their job in Kochi Metro. If an MP can build bus shelters and public toilets with his MPLADS funds, why not shelter homes for LGBTQIA+ members?" ask Sheethal Shyam, a queer activist.

The lack of medical facilities which accommodates the community is another issue. "Like how the Social Justice Department implemented TG cell with members from our community, we need our representatives in the medical sector to look into our issues. An exclusive transgender clinic is the need of the hour. Many employed in the medical sector are unaware of the differences between sex, gender and sexuality, due to how it has been described in their study materials. The new MP should do something in this regard," said Renju Renjima,an activist..

The unavailability of an inclusive campus and support system affect the community a lot. "Though a few transgenders are studying at colleges, many of them have no connection with their families. It's not all about giving scholarships. They should also formulate plans to ensure they have a life after classes. Steps are needed to ensure their participation in arts and sports events," said Sheethal.

First step

