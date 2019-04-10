Suspected member of IS Bahrain module held

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Tuesday arrested a key accused in a case against a group of Keralites radicalised at Bahrain who later shifted to Syria to join the Islamic State (IS). The arrested is Shaibu Nihar, 39, of Koduvalli in Kozhikode district.

According to the NIA, Shaibu was arrested on his arrival from Doha, Qatar, at Kozhikode International Airport on Tuesday morning. He was intercepted by the police in Qatar and sent back to Kerala following the request of the NIA.

He was the first accused in the case registered at Wandoor police station in November 2017 which was later taken over by the NIA. The case was registered following the disclosure by Hamsa U K, an accused in another IS case registered at Vallapattanam in Kannur. Shaibu was produced before the NIA Court in Kochi and was remanded.