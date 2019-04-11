Home Cities Kochi

China-India mainline service to provide faster transit, connectivity via Kochi

The DP World Cochin will strengthen the direct connectivity from Kochi to Far East locations like Penang, Port Klang, Hong Kong and Shanghai.

Published: 11th April 2019 06:43 AM

The China-India Express 2 (ci2) run by Wan Hai Shipping Line

By Express News Service

KOCHI: DP World, which operates International Container Transshipment Terminal (ICTT), Vallarpadam, has added a new weekly mainline service, China-India Express 2 (ci2) run by Wan Hai Shipping Line. The maiden vessel called on DP World Cochin on Tuesday. The service will strengthen the direct connectivity from Kochi to Far East locations, officials said here. The direct service is an opportunity to the trade, benefiting customers for faster connections ensuring timely loading and delivery as per schedules.  

With this major development, ICTT reinforces its position as South India’s transhipment hub. The service will provide direct connectivity to Kochi – Penang - Port Klang - Hong Kong – Qingdao – Shanghai – Ningbo - Shekou.

Praveen Joseph, CEO of DP World Cochin said with this new service, the port operator was pleased to see India gain even greater access to key destinations across the world. 

It will provide a direct, reliable and stable service benefitting the trading community of the country. “Wan Hai Shipping Line’s decision to join forces with us underlines the confidence they have in our capabilities, adding value to trade across the seas. 

With this major development, DP World reinforces ICTT as an international transhipment hub,” he said. 
Wan Hai has regular mainline services connecting Australia, the Far East, South-East Asia, Middle East, Europe and the Mediterranean. Terminal also expects to further boost its international mainline connectivity in the coming months, which will help its customers reduce delivery times and costs to serve international markets.

M Beena, chairperson of Cochin Port Trust, said the launch of Wan Hai Lines comes in the backdrop of the historical ties between China and Kochi, has reflected in the Chinese fishing nets and the growing trade between China and Far East sector and Cochin Port.   

“The new service will link key ports in China and other Far East ports to Kochi, by providing faster transit and better connectivity,” she said.

