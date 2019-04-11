Home Cities Kochi

Kochi Duskathon aims for a Guinness Record

The duskathon aims for for the Guinness World Record of the world’s largest barefoot race.

Published: 11th April 2019 07:01 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th April 2019 07:01 AM   |  A+A-

KOCHI: Aiming for the Guinness World Record of the world’s largest barefoot race, ‘Kochi Duskathon 2019’ is all set for its second edition on April 14. The event will be held at Kuzhupilly beach near Cherai. 
Currently, the record holder for the largest barefoot race is held by Wisdom Sports Group (China) and the race involved 1,330 participants.

The record was achieved at the Shanghai Oriental Sports Centre in Shanghai, China, two years ago. “We hope to break this record and are expecting more than 1,500 participants,” said Santhosh Thayil, director of Santos King Tour Company.

The main objective of this year’s event is to promote the theme of World Tourism Day - ‘Tourism and digital transformation’ - thus highlighting the scope of tourism in Kuzhupilly beach, and spreading the importance of health and other Ayurvedic benefits. “The concept of barefoot running or ‘natural running’ comes with its own health benefits, even at the physical and emotional levels by empowering a connection with nature which improves sleep. Short term or working memory can also be improved. It enables better oxygen consumption, strengthens ligaments, muscles and tendons of the foot and ensures better balance,” said the organisers. 

The event includes 3 km run for family and beginners, 5 km and 10 km run for advanced runner, fun run and fun walk. The organisers said they are expecting a record number of participants for 3 km race, for which the record is being attempted. Live band, ethnic Kerala dinner, bonfire, rain dance and beach games are also part of the event. The registration fees per person are D770. Online registration can be done at www.duskathon.com

Duskathon is organised jointly by Santos King and TDK Sports in association with DTPC Ernakulam and Kerala Tourism. Paul Padinjarekkara, a 62-year-old veteran runner who recently ran a 210 km ultra marathon in 44.4 minutes, is the race director.

With inputs from Christy Varghese and Crispina Stephen.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kochi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Guinness World Record Worlds largest barefoot race Kochi Duskathon 2019 Shanghai Oriental Sports Centre

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
India Elections 2019: Hyderabad resident on father's name missing from voter's list
India Elections 2019: Andhra Pradesh witnesses clashes between TDP and YSRC activists
Gallery
A voter in Hyderabad gets her finger inked at a polling booth in Rangareddy district during the first phase of the Parliament elections. (Photo |EPS/ Vinay Madapu)
Leaders, actors throng polling booths as Lok Sabha polls get underway 
Check out these 'second-time' coincidences about Rajini's Darbar that will blow your mind.
These coincidences about Rajini's Darbar will blow your mind for a 'second'
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp