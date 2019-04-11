Kochi Duskathon aims for a Guinness Record

Express Features By

KOCHI: Aiming for the Guinness World Record of the world’s largest barefoot race, ‘Kochi Duskathon 2019’ is all set for its second edition on April 14. The event will be held at Kuzhupilly beach near Cherai.

Currently, the record holder for the largest barefoot race is held by Wisdom Sports Group (China) and the race involved 1,330 participants.

The record was achieved at the Shanghai Oriental Sports Centre in Shanghai, China, two years ago. “We hope to break this record and are expecting more than 1,500 participants,” said Santhosh Thayil, director of Santos King Tour Company.

The main objective of this year’s event is to promote the theme of World Tourism Day - ‘Tourism and digital transformation’ - thus highlighting the scope of tourism in Kuzhupilly beach, and spreading the importance of health and other Ayurvedic benefits. “The concept of barefoot running or ‘natural running’ comes with its own health benefits, even at the physical and emotional levels by empowering a connection with nature which improves sleep. Short term or working memory can also be improved. It enables better oxygen consumption, strengthens ligaments, muscles and tendons of the foot and ensures better balance,” said the organisers.

The event includes 3 km run for family and beginners, 5 km and 10 km run for advanced runner, fun run and fun walk. The organisers said they are expecting a record number of participants for 3 km race, for which the record is being attempted. Live band, ethnic Kerala dinner, bonfire, rain dance and beach games are also part of the event. The registration fees per person are D770. Online registration can be done at www.duskathon.com

Duskathon is organised jointly by Santos King and TDK Sports in association with DTPC Ernakulam and Kerala Tourism. Paul Padinjarekkara, a 62-year-old veteran runner who recently ran a 210 km ultra marathon in 44.4 minutes, is the race director.

With inputs from Christy Varghese and Crispina Stephen.