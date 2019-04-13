2018 beauty parlour shootout: Kochi Crime Branch on the lookout for Ravi Pujari’s henchman

Toby Antony By

KOCHI: After the arrest of two persons who fired at a beauty parlour in Panampilly Nagar, the Crime Branch investigating the case is on the lookout for a close aide of Ravi Pujari based in Kasargod who provided the revolver to the assailants. The Crime Branch on Friday evening arrested the person who provided a motorbike to the hitmen.

It was on December 15, 2018, the arrested persons Bilal, 25, of Kombara near Aluva and Vipin Varghese, 30, of Kochu Kadavanthra fired two gunshots at Nail Artistry owned by actor Leena Maria Paul. Masking their face, they left a piece of paper claiming the involvement of Pujari’s gang behind the act before fleeing from the spot. Later, Pujari openly took responsibility. He allegedly demanded Rs 25 crore from Leena and as a threat the gunshots were fired.

The case was initially investigated by the Kochi City Police and it was later handed over to the Crime Branch. “We have arrested two persons who fired at the beauty parlour. Both are from Ernakulam. They were arrested from Kalamassery area. Two pistols have been seized from the arrested persons. Helmets and jackets worn by the accused were also recovered,” Sreejith said.

The Crime Branch arrested a person identified as Altaf from a lodge in Aluva. He had provided the motorbike used by the hitmen. He was later brought to Aluva Police Club where his arrest was recorded.

According to sources, it was a person known as Monayi - suspected to be a close aide of Pujari - who hired Bilal and Vipin. Monayi is a member of Pujari’s gang involved in criminal and extortion activities in Mangaluru and Kasargod. Bilal and Vipin were chosen through another criminal gang based in Perumbavoor. They were selected due to their familiarity with Kochi city and to divert police investigation after the firing. They were promised Rs 50 lakh for completing the task. “The revolver was given by Monayi to the assailants. The weapons and motorcycle to be used for the act were given two days before the firing,” an officer said.

On December 15, the duo riding the motorcycle started from a house near Kalamassery Medical College. Through Seaport-Airport Road and Chilavanoor Road, they reached the beauty parlour. They waited there for a few hours as a security guard was standing outside the building. At 2.30 pm, when the security guard moved out, they entered the beauty parlour and fired gunshots before fleeing.

After completing the assigned task, Bilal and Vipin were staying at a hideout known as America located near NAD Aluva. From there, they travelled to Kasargod to receive the promised money. However, only Rs 45,000 was given instead of the Rs 50 lakh. Following a tip-off, Vipin was first interrogated by the Crime Branch team. Based on his confession, Bilal was taken into custody from his residence.

Pujari is currently detained by the agencies at Senegal following the request of Interpol a few months ago. The Crime Branch had filed a charge sheet in the case last month. Attempts are being made by the Government of India to bring Pujari back to India. The Crime Branch carried out checking at the residences of the accused. They were later taken to the beauty parlour as part of evidence collection.

‘Guns for hire’ didn’t know how to use a pistol

KOCHI: Though they were hired to fire gunshots, Bilal and Vipin Varghese had no experience in using a pistol. Prior to December 15, when the shooting took place, they learnt to use the pistols. Sources said there are seven criminal cases pending against Bilal and four cases pending against Vipin. Bilal had worked with criminal gangs in Kasargod. “Firing the gunshot was tasked to Bilal while Vipin was asked only accompany him. After receiving the pistols a few days before the incident, for the practice purpose they fired some rounds at an open field near NAD Aluva,” an officer said.

Though Bilal was tasked to fire rounds, seeing the security guard in front of the parlour, he hesitated to use the pistol initially. Seeing this, Vipin fired the first shot followed by gunshots by Bilal.

Though the Crime Branch recovered two pistols after arresting them, one of the pistols from which rounds were fired is yet to be recovered.

Similarly, after Ravi Pujari took responsibility of the shootout, the investigation team was sure local goons were hired for the purpose. “So we were looking for local goons who maintained connections with Kasargod and Mangaluru-based gangs. We shortlisted several names and interrogated such persons. This provided us some information about Bilal and his aide Vipin,” an officer said.