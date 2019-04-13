Home Cities Kochi

Polluted Periyar leaves shrimp, pokkali farmers of Kochi in deep waters

Even Chinese nets fail to catch the yield due to pollutants being pumped into the river and the unscientific manner in which fresh water is released to flush out the chemicals.

Published: 13th April 2019 07:14 AM

A fisherman at a cultivation land in Varappuzha

A fisherman at a cultivation land in Varappuzha

By Anu Kuruvilla 
Express News Service

KOCHI: The polluted water of Periyar and its tributaries has severely hit the livelihood of shrimp and pokkali farmers at Varapuzha. The fishermen using Chinese net too have complained of poor yield. They blame it on the pollutants being pumped into the river and the unscientific manner in which fresh water is released to flush out the chemicals. 

According to BMS Varapuzha area president KC Rajan, if the present situation persists, it won't be long before the fish wealth of the river gets decimated leaving the fishermen and farmers in a dire situation. 
"The farming in the Pokkali fields happens in a cycle. In the  monsoon, the farmers sow paddy and harvest it in October. From November to April, they go in for fish and shrimp cultivation," he said. In the past, especially in the 90s, the farmers used to reap in a good harvest both in prawns and Pokkali rice, he added.

However, with an increase in the level of pollutants in the river, the yield has dropped. "We have been making representations to the authorities and the Pollution Control Board. But the situation persists," he said. According to VC Subramanian, a fisherman who has leased out Chinese nets in the area behind Amrita Hospital, this season should have been a good one. "We were expecting a good harvest since the floods had changed the geography of the banks of the river and created places where the fish could breed. But, the sudden release of water to flush out the pollutants released by the factories located on the banks of the river led to an incursion of fresh water and chemicals, killing the fish, crabs and prawns," he said. 

In the past few weeks when we pull in the nets, we managed to get a handful of fish at a time, he added. "But, this is of no help since we have to pay the rent on the nets and also keep our hearths burning," he said.

In the case of MT Raju, who leases shrimp ponds every year after the Pokkali cultivation, raking in a profit seems a distant task this year too. "I am ward member of Varapuzha panchayat and own shrimp ponds. However, shrimp farming which used to bring in good profit now gifts only losses to the farmer. Last year I incurred a loss of Rs 14 lakh. This year too, things won't be different," he said. The polluted water and the sudden incursion of fresh water is killing the baby shrimps, he added. "Even if they manage to defeat death in their infant stage, their growth is poor and doesn't fetch a good price in the market. Some grow only to the size of a small lemon," he said. 

According to him, the situation of the Pokkali farmers too is dire. "Due to the harmful chemicals in the water, the yield has dropped drastically. The size of the sheaves has become small. In the past, the farmers in Varapuzha, which has 500 acres under Pokkali cultivation, could harvest around nine to 12 quintals of this special rice. But, of late the yield has gone down to below six," he said.

Even the size of the grain, which commands a price of Rs 125 per kg in the market, has reduced, he added. According to Sasi, a fisherman, the situation being faced by the farmers here is like that of a person who buys a lottery ticket. "Just like good tidings come calling a lottery buyer when Lady Luck smiles on him, we too are hinging our hopes on luck," he said.

The farming cycle

The farming in the Pokkali fields happens in a cycle. In the  monsoon, the farmers sow paddy and harvest it in October. From November to April, they go in for fish and shrimp cultivation.

