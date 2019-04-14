Palarivattom flyover in Kochi work to be delayed

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The RBDCK’s move to initiate the repair work of the newly built Palarivattom flyover will be delayed as it is learnt the government has directed the agency not to initiate any kind of repair work in this month. As per the directive, the agency will be permitted to start the maintenance and surface levelling work after the Lok Sabha election. As per the earlier plan, the RBDCK had decided to start the repair works from April 13 and finish it by May 30 by closing down the road for nearly 40 days.

“Though we planned to start the work from April 13, a top officer has directed us to delay it until the election day. The date for resuming the work will be decided only after the high-level discussion,” said a source associated with RBDCK.The Palarivattom flyover invited flak from the public soon after its commissioning. Several accidents have taken place on the stretch owing to the potholes which developed immediately after its commissioning.