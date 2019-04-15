Qawwali Mehfil performed at Government General Hospital

By Express News Service

KOCHI: It was a different experience for the listeners who gathered on the Government General Hospital premises, as the ‘Qawwali Mehfil’ helmed by Navas K Moidheen unfolded as part of the ‘Arts and Medicine’ programme organised by Kochi Biennale Foundation on Wednesday.

Navas under the banner of ‘Jalwa Qawwali Sangham’ led the troupe accompanied by singers Jayesh P J and Akbar K B. Nasar Edappally, who for the past 30 years had been active in musical gatherings, played the harmonium, Josy Bhai was on keyboard, Praveen Cheranellur on the tabla and Johnson did the music.