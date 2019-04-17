Home Cities Kochi

A life-threatening lapse

The Piped Natural Gas leak and fire breakout at Kakkanad have cast a shadow over the safety of underground cables, including the high-voltage ones laid by KSEB

Published: 17th April 2019 10:09 PM  |   Last Updated: 18th April 2019 01:37 AM   |  A+A-

By Meera Suresh
Express News Service

KOCHI: Kochi woke up on Tuesday to the frightening news of a Piped Natural Gas (PNG) leak at Palachuvadu in Kakkanad and the subsequent fire outbreak. Though the flames, which went as high as 50 metres, were doused in 30 minutes, the leakage lasted for several hours, triggering panic among residents. 
The incident occurred when workers assigned by the KSEB to lay underground cables cut through the PNG pipeline. A glaring error on the part of authorities, the incident throws up a question on how safe underground cables are, including the KSEB's high voltage ones apart from the PNG. 

Though the KSEB had informed the Indian Oil Adani Gas Private Ltd (IOAGPL) before digging the road, sources said there was no official present when the incident happened. According to IOAGPL deputy general manager Ajay Pillai, they had clearly mentioned the areas through which the gas pipeline passes. "The pipe itself is 16 mm thick and there is a warning mat above it which clearly specifies the existence of the pipeline. We think the workers may have used the Horizontal Directional Drilling (HDD) method without supervision," said Ajay.

However, KSEB officials said they were vigilant and the area they dug was supposedly away from the pipeline. "As per what IOAGPL mentioned, the pipeline was on the other side but they didn't mention that it crossed into the area," said Transgrid executive engineer Shaji. 
He added the IOAGPL officials had conducted regular inspections on the area and the digging was done as per regulations.
  
Need for utility meetings 
According to sources, since Piped Natural Gas is a new phenomenon in Kerala, they aren't really given much attention while laying utility services, till recently. According to KSEB officials, they had conducted regular meetings before the project to lay UG cables at Kakkanad was undertaken. "But, this incident has prompted us to be more vigilant. Piped Gas was something we never worried much in the past while laying or shifting utilities," said Shaji.

Ajay thinks holding routine meetings in this regard is the need of the hour. "We had anticipated something of this kind would happen. Unlike other UG cables, the ones on electricity and gas pipes can be really disastrous. For the same reason, we had approached the top officials in the state and district seeking mandatory conduct of utility coordination meet every week or month," he said.

Report to be submitted soon
In the wake of the incident, the District Collector has sought a report from the Fire and Safety Department. According to District Fire Officer Jojy A S, the department has started an investigation into the issue. "From what we know, there was a glaring miscommunication on the part of IOAGPL and KSEB. The workers didn't pay attention to the mapping and warning mats. We will be submitting a report in this direction by next week," said Jojy.

Utility meetings need of the hour 
IOAGPL has been batting for regular conduct of utility coordination meetings 
The KSEB officers said they would be more vigilant in the days to come

Stay up to date on all the latest Kochi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
First time voters show their finger marked with indelible ink, after casting their vote at Agarwal Vidyala in EVK Sampath Salai, Chennai.(Photo | Martin Louis,EPS)
India elections 2019: How did first-time voters feel after casting their vote?
For representational purposes (File Photo | PTI)
Lok Sabha Elections 2019: Senior citizens in Chennai exercise voting franchise
Gallery
Makkal Needhi Maiam chief Kamal Haasan and his daughter Shruti Haasan cast their votes at a polling station in Alwarpet, Chennai. (Photo | EPS)
Lok Sabha Elections 2019 star voters: Rajini, Kamal, Vijay, Suriya, Kumble and so many more 
One of Tamil cinema's most versatile actors, Vikram, has carved a niche for himself in the industry. As Vikram turns 53 today, take a look at some rare photos from his journey, that are sure to leave you with nostalgia. (Photos | EPS)
Happy birthday 'Chiyaan' Vikram: Here are some rare photos of the 'Anniyan' star
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp