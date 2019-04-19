TNIE ‘Vote Vandi’ reaches Kerala's Thrissur

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The ‘Cast Your Vote’ display vehicle (Vote Vandi) rolled out by The New Indian Express in order to create awareness among the voters on Thursday reached Thrissur after covering different areas in Angamaly and Chalakudy. In the morning, it started its journey from High Court Junction in Kochi.

The Vote Vandi has been spreading awareness among the public to cast their votes in the Lok Sabha polls to be held in the state on April 23.

The warm initiative of The New Indian Express is being widely accepted by people.

The ‘Cast Your Vote’ display vehicle will travel through various locations in Thrissur spreading the awareness of voting. It will reach Guruvayur on Saturday.