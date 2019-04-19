Eloor police arrests 28-year-old mother who used to torture her son to make him obey

By Express News Service

KOCHI: A day after a three-year-old boy was admitted to a private hospital in Aluva with a head injury and severe internal bleeding, the Eloor police arrested his 28-year-old mother, hailing from Jharkhand on charges of torturing him. According to the police, the woman confessed she had tortured him by inflicting burn injuries on him when he disobeyed her.

However, she told the police the head injury happened when the boy fell from a concrete slab in the kitchen of their house in Eloor. Police, however, have slapped charges, including attempt to murder under 307 IPC and cruelty to child under Juvenile Justice (Care and Protection of Children) Act.

According to the police, the woman’s statement was not consistent. Officers said they would impose Sections 323 (voluntarily causing hurt) and 326 (causing grievous hurt by dangerous weapons or means) of the IPC.

“We’ve recorded the statement of the victim’s mother and father. The involvement of the father would also be investigated. The woman is now in our custody,” said a senior police officer. The child was brought to the hospitalat 1.45 pm. He underwent neurosurgery at 8 pm and was on ventilator support.