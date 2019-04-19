Home Cities Kochi

Eloor police arrests 28-year-old mother who used to torture her son to make him obey

According to the police, the woman confessed she had tortured him by inflicting burn injuries on him when he disobeyed her.

Published: 19th April 2019 03:50 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th April 2019 11:48 AM   |  A+A-

Child Abuse

Image for representational purpose only. ( Express Illustration)

By Express News Service

KOCHI: A day after a three-year-old boy was admitted to a private hospital in Aluva with a head injury and severe internal bleeding, the Eloor police arrested his 28-year-old mother, hailing from Jharkhand on charges of torturing him. According to the police, the woman confessed she had tortured him by inflicting burn injuries on him when he disobeyed her.

However, she told the police the head injury happened when the boy fell from a concrete slab in the kitchen of their house in Eloor. Police, however, have slapped charges, including attempt to murder under 307 IPC and cruelty to child under Juvenile Justice (Care and Protection of Children) Act.

According to the police, the woman’s statement was not consistent. Officers said they would impose Sections 323 (voluntarily causing hurt) and 326 (causing grievous hurt by dangerous weapons or means) of the IPC.

“We’ve recorded the statement of the victim’s mother and father. The involvement of the father would also be investigated. The woman is now in our custody,” said a senior police officer. The child was brought to the hospitalat 1.45 pm. He underwent neurosurgery at 8 pm and was on ventilator support.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kochi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
child abuse Torture

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
First time voters show their finger marked with indelible ink, after casting their vote at Agarwal Vidyala in EVK Sampath Salai, Chennai.(Photo | Martin Louis,EPS)
India elections 2019: How did first-time voters feel after casting their vote?
For representational purposes (File Photo | PTI)
Lok Sabha Elections 2019: Senior citizens in Chennai exercise voting franchise
Gallery
These new age mothers carried their babies with them to cast their votes at Mamudan block in Bengaluru's Basavanagidi constituency (Photo | Nagaraja Gadekal, EPS)
Lok Sabha Elections Phase 2: Sun, old age and stereotypes... these voters braved it all for democracy
Makkal Needhi Maiam chief Kamal Haasan and his daughter Shruti Haasan cast their votes at a polling station in Alwarpet, Chennai. (Photo | EPS)
Lok Sabha Elections 2019 star voters: Rajini, Kamal, Vijay, Suriya, Kumble and so many more
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp