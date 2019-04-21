Home Cities Kochi

Hefty affiliation fee hits state CBSE schools hard

According to Ibrahim Khan, president, Kerala CBSE Schools Management Association, it seems everything is against the CBSE schools.

Published: 21st April 2019 04:15 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st April 2019 04:15 AM   |  A+A-

Exam hall, CBSE board exam, CBSE students

Image of students writing CBSE board exam used for representational purpose (File Photo | EPS)

By Anu Kuruvilla
Express News Service

KOCHI: It seems the woes afflicting the CBSE schools are not going to end anytime soon. Even as around 400 schools are still awaiting the recognition certificate from the state government, the decision of the board to increase the affiliation fee to Rs 10 lakh has come as a hard blow.

According to Ibrahim Khan, president, Kerala CBSE Schools Management Association, it seems everything is against the CBSE schools. “The Rs 10 lakh affiliation fee will see to it that no more new schools are launched. And even if any are launched, the lackadaisical attitude of the state government in issuing recognition certificate will ensure the schools never really take off,” he said.

These issues mushroomed after the CBSE decided to vest the authority of issuing NoCs and recognition certificates besides many other procedures with the state governments, he said.“In the meeting that was held by the managements of the CBSE schools, it was decided to approach the state government and request the appointment of a liaison officer,” said Ibrahim.

Once such an officer is appointed, transparency can be achieved in the entire process, he added. “How can the government not take a positive outlook when it comes to CBSE schools? There are over 1,500 schools catering to around 15 lakh students in the state. Don’t they have the right to education?” he said.

Of course, the government wants to promote schools run by it, he said. “And the government officers have been working hard towards attracting more students to schools run by it. The mission has also seen success, especially in the rural and suburban areas where the lure of smart classes and other facilities has weaned students away from CBSE schools,” he said.

These government schools don’t have to worry about funds, he added. “That is not the case of the CBSE schools. We work on funds procured from within. But even then, it should be taken note in the NEET 2018, of the 16,000 CBSE students who appeared for the exam, all cleared it. Of the 76,000 who appeared only 5,000 or so managed to clear the test,” he said. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Kochi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
CBSE affiliation fee

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
LS Polls 2019: Colourful close to open campaign in Kerala; LDF, UDF and BJP come together
Imran Tahir celebrates a wicket with CSK teammates. (Photo | PTI)
IPL 2019: Who will reach the playoffs this season?
Gallery
The 15-man squad was largely as predicted by most pundits, with 36-year-old batsman Amla's form the biggest talking point ahead of the announcement. (Photos | AP, AFP)
ICC World Cup squads: Can Faf du Plessis' experienced men undo South Africa's 'chokers' tag? 
An elderly woman is helped near St. Anthony's Shrine after a blast in Colombo, Sri Lanka. (Photo | AP)
Multiple blasts kill over 200 in Sri Lankan churches, hotels
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp