Police recover 8.6 kg of ganja from isolated house

marijuana, weed, cannabis, ganja

Image used for representation.

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The Kochi City Police on Saturday recovered 8.6 kg of ganja from the compound of an isolated and ruined house in Kadavanthara. It was following a confidential call received by City Police Commissioner the raid was carried out.

The call was received on the dedicated number of ‘Connect to Commissioner’ program launched for tackling criminal activities in Kochi. The tip-off alerted the police to a group of youngsters seen under suspicious circumstances at a  dilapidated house near SIDCO office at Maveli Road in Kadavanthara.
Though the youngsters could not be traced, the subsequent search resulted in the recovery of 8.6 kg of ganja. The ganja was concealed inside a travel bag covered with a plastic sack.

The bag with ganja was hidden under a concrete slab over the small canal. Kadavanthra police after recovering the ganja recorded the statement of the people residing nearby for identifying the people who frequently visited the place.

The police officials said that they suspect a notorious drug supplying gang behind the incident.
They have received information about the persons in the gang and arrests will follow soon. In recent days, Kochi City Police and Excise Department were able to bust some of the ill-famous drugs rackets in the city.The authorities are expecting to nab the kingpins of the rackets soon.

