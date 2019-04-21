Troll trouble: Political criticism can land you behind bars in Kerala

Ajay Kanth By

Express News Service

KOCHI: Trolls have been tickling the psyche of Malayalees by touching upon various issues which mainly include politics. But the arrest of Hariprasad, admin of ‘Outspoken’ troll page on Facebook, has sent shivers down the spine of the trollers who for all these times were freely satirising statements, actions or issues related to political leaders and public figures.

In this age of internet and social media revolution, trolls on governments and political leaders are considered as social criticism which is integral in a free and fair democratic society. Writer and social critic M N Karassery came down heavily on the state government for arresting the admin saying that it’s a highly objectionable move.

“Trolls in this technological era are similar to satires presented in chakiyyarkuthu and ottanthulal of yesteryears. These satires should be treated as social criticism. Political leaders and public figures should show tolerance to accept these trolls,” Karassery said and added if CPM leaders do not have the tolerance level who else will have.

“In Kerala, almost all leaders of the UDF and the BJP have been trolled and they never had any issue,” he said.

Rajesh of Troll Malayalam also echoed concern over the arrest of Hariprasad saying it will send a negative message to the people.

“Trollers have been targetting leaders and public figures. We never expected the Left Government to arrest someone for trolling a political leader,” he said adding that the leaders irrespective of their political affiliation should have good tolerance level to handle the trolls.

K S Binu of International Chalu Union (ICU) said they basically refrain from coming out with trolls aimed at character assassination of a person. “Trollers should avoid targetting persons. A minimum decorum should be maintained while trolling persons,” he added.

BJP leader Alphonse Kannanthanam, who has been heavily trolled, was the first to criticise the government for arresting Hariprasad.

In a Facebook post, he said the arrest of Hariprasad for trolling CPM leader M B Rajesh is a slap on the freedom of creativity ensured by the Constitution. “I am the one who gets trolled the most on social media. Rajesh should learn to deal with it in a matured fashion,” added Kannanthanam.