This election is an assessment of my performance as an MLA:  Hibi Eden

Meera Suresh By

Express News Service

KOCHI: Not even Easter or the celebratory mood it heralded could keep an upbeat Hibi Eden away from his campaign trail. After an early morning meeting at Chavara Cultural Centre, the UDF candidate kick-started the last lap of his month-long campaign, opting to spend the morning hours at Valanthakadu Island, meeting and greeting voters and listening to their woes. Hopping onto a country boat, Hibi reached the island, for which connectivity is still a dream. He took time to meet over 34 families residing there, introducing himself and seeking votes.

"I am Hibi Eden, the UDF candidate. I expect your wholehearted support in this journey," said Hibi to an islander. Barely containing his joy at meeting Hibi, the latter replied: "We know you and we are with you." The strip of land that lies on the northern end of Maradu on the shores of Vembanad backwaters has a tale of neglect to narrate. Hibi says he isn't oblivious to its plight. "Valanthakadu, like Thanthonnithuruth and Kuramkotta, have been demanding connectivity for so long. But, there are quite a few issues, including rehabilitating people and the huge investment needed for the same. But, I will definitely do my best for the islanders," says Hibi.

As he strides ahead unmindful of the sun beating down, Hibi is cheery as the journey comes to an end. He acknowledges the tight fight in the constituency but is confident of a win by a comfortable margin. "Do I look one bit tensed? I consider this fight as a test to assess my performance as the MLA of Ernakulam," says Hibi, who launched his campaign nine days after the LDF candidate P Rajeev began his.

"We were already trailing by 10 precious days when my candidature was announced. From behind, we raced ahead to lead in this fight. When I decided to move away from the traditional methods of campaigning and opt for a youth-friendly way, there were many criticisms. But, the feedback has been very encouraging. The fight is already won," says Hibi.

The 36-year-old candidate is aware of the herculean task ahead. "This is the most prominent constituency in the state and more than 60 per cent of the money comes from this constituency. The key word here is development," says Hibi Eden.