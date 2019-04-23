Home Cities Kochi

Rover scouts assist Malayattoor pilgrims

On the way to Malayattoor Kurishumudi Church through the jungle pilgrim track, many cases of pilgrims collapsing due to injuries, low blood pressure and low sugar level were reported.

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Emergency Response Team, a specially skilled division grouped under the state headquarters of Kerala State Bharat Scouts and Guides, Thiruvananthapuram, have completed its four-day service at Malayattoor on Monday.

Acting on a request from the church authorities, the team comprising 35 trained rover scouts provided round the clock medical rescue, technical and engineering services during the holy week. 

“We divided the mountain into seven sectors and each was assigned with a rover scout who reported casualties or other emergencies to the Scout Control Room. The control room, which functioned with an advanced ham radio and hotline facilities, immediately sent a rescue team to the reported location for first aid,” said Ramhari Narayanan, who led the emergency response team.Apart from the dispensaries in the hilltop and base, there was also an improvised clinic with a full-time doctor along with the control room.

