51-year-old man dies as police team rams median in Tamil Nadu

By Express News Service

KOCHI: A 51-year-old man was killed when a police team from Kochi met with an accident at Avinashi, near Tirupur early on Thursday. The deceased is Harinarayanan, who was accompanying the police team.

The team was investigating the missing of a 21-year-old woman from Infopark. Harinarayanan, a senior section engineer with the Southern Railway from Mannanthala, Thiruvananthapuram, is the missing woman’s relative.

ASI Vinayakan, who was injured in the accident, has been admitted to a private hospital in Coimbatore and his condition continues to be critical. Other officers also sustained injuries.

The SUV they were travelling in rammed a median in the early hours causing the accident. Officers said that they are yet to find out the real cause of the accident. “Vinayakan sustained head injuries and is now under ventilator support,” a police officer said.

According to the officers, the team from Infopark police station was on its way to Hyderabad on the trail of the missing woman. Officers said the team left Kochi on Wednesday evening.