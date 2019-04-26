Home Cities Kochi

51-year-old man dies as police team rams median in Tamil Nadu

ASI Vinayakan, who was injured in the accident, has been admitted to a private hospital in Coimbatore and his condition continues to be critical.

Published: 26th April 2019 03:24 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th April 2019 03:24 AM   |  A+A-

Car Accident

For representational purposes

By Express News Service

KOCHI: A 51-year-old man was killed when a police team from Kochi met with an accident at Avinashi, near Tirupur early on Thursday. The deceased is Harinarayanan, who was accompanying the police team.
The team was investigating the missing of a 21-year-old woman from Infopark. Harinarayanan, a senior section engineer with the Southern Railway from Mannanthala, Thiruvananthapuram, is the missing woman’s relative.

ASI Vinayakan, who was injured in the accident, has been admitted to a private hospital in Coimbatore and his condition continues to be critical. Other officers also sustained injuries.

The SUV they were travelling in rammed a median in the early hours causing the accident. Officers said that they are yet to find out the real cause of the accident. “Vinayakan sustained head injuries and is now under ventilator support,” a police officer said.

According to the officers, the team from Infopark police station was on its way to Hyderabad on the trail of the missing woman. Officers said the team left Kochi on Wednesday evening.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kochi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Accident Kochi Police

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
CPM general secretary Sitaram Yechury (File | PTI)
Sitaram Yechury on NYAY, Sabarimala, Rahul's Wayanad foray and more
TNIE Analysis: How Lok Sabha Elections results will determine Karnataka's political future
Gallery
A lion-tailed macaque in Bavali forest area of Wayanad's Kerala carries its young one, as it jumps from one tree branch to another in search of food. (Photo | T P Sooraj, EPS)
Week in photos: The many shades of summer
The power of music is infinite. And this orchestra is trying to rein that in. Around 60 students are part of OrchKids, a program run by the Baltimore Symphony Orchestra, which is hoping to bring change to the port city plagued by violence, drugs and crime. (Photo | AFP)
IN PHOTOS: These young musicians are instruments of change in violence-hit Baltimore
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp