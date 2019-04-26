Home Cities Kochi

Potable water crisis re-ignites call for new treatment plant

There was a proposal mooted by Hibi Eden MLA, which received administrative sanction from the government, which is still remaining on paper owing to the non-availability of land.

Published: 26th April 2019 03:21 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th April 2019 03:21 AM

Cheranelloor residents protesting against Water Authority Superintendent K K AnilKumar at the Ernakulam Water Authority office the other day | Express

By Shibu BS
Express News Service

KOCHI: With the potable water crisis spiralling in many areas in the city, especially in Cheranalloor and surrounding areas, spelling woes to residents, the demand for setting up a new water treatment plant is also coming back. There was a proposal mooted by Hibi Eden MLA, which received administrative sanction from the government, which is still remaining on paper owing to the non-availability of land. The Town Planning experts said the demand for potable water is increasing and the new plant has now become a necessity.

As per the Rs 232-crore project, a water treatment plant of 135 mld capacity will be constructed. The plan was to draw water from Periyar and the treated water will be supplied mainly to Thrikkakara, Cheranalloor, Kalamassery and Eloor areas. The project was given administrative sanction during P J Joseph’s tenure as the Water Resources Minister.

“The project was given administrative sanction after identifying the land owned by KINFRA at Kalamassery for the construction of the plant. However, after securing administrative sanction, the KINFRA authorities, who had given the in-principle nod for handing over the land, changed their mind,” said Hibi. Hibi has made several submissions in the Assembly in this regard.Many areas at Cheranalloor, including Poozhithode, Guinness Road, Vayalar Road and Blaikkadavu, are reeling under potable water shortage. The delay in rectification works of the existing lines, which were damaged during the construction of Water Metro, is another reason for water supply getting affected. “The situation is remaining same for almost two weeks. As the roads are narrow, big tanker lorries are not able to transport water to the interior areas in Cheranalloor. The KWA did not have small tankers which have also affected the water supply,” said Antony, a resident of Cheranalloor.

Hibi said he had already instructed the KWA officials to take steps to solve the issue. “We should look into a long-term solution. That is why we are re-launching the campaign for the new plant,” said Hibi.

