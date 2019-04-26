Train regulation on Ernakulam Town-Angamaly route from tomorrow

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Train services on the Ernakulam Town-Angamaly section will be regulated from April 27 - May 12 for carrying out track maintenance. Ernakulam-Guruvayur passenger(train no. 56370) and Guruvayur- Ernakulam passenger(train no. 56375) will stand cancelled during the period.

Regulation

Train no. 16127 Chennai Egmore-Guruvayur express will be regulated for two hours at Ernakulam Junction(south station). It will operate between Ernakulam Jn-Guruvayur as per the scheduled timings of Ernakulam-Guruvayur passenger(train no. 56370). Similarly, the biweekly Ernakulam-Pune Biweekly express(train no 22149), weekly Thiruvananthapuram-Hazrat Nizamuddin express(22655), weekly Thiruvananthapuram-Hazarat Nizamuddin express(22653) and biweekly Kochuveli-Lokmanyatilak express(22114) will be regulated for 25 minutes due to the blocked traffic on the Ernakulam-Aluva stretch.



Rescheduling from April 26-May 8

Train No. 16343/16349 Thiruvananthapuram-Madurai Jn./Nilambur Amritha/Rajyarani express train scheduled to leave Thiruvananthapuram Central at 10.00 pm will have a rescheduled departure at 9. 00 pm. (one hour early). It will run according to the revised timings until Thrissur. The trains will run as per regular schedule between Thrissur-Madurai/Nilambur.

The revised timings, both arrival and departure, of the Thiruvananthapuram-Madurai Jn./Nilambur Amritha/Rajyarani express train are as follows: Thiruvananthapuram Central(9. 00 pm), Varkala(9.34 pm/9.35 pm), Kollam(10.00 pm./10.05 pm), Karunagapally(10.32 pm/10.33 pm), Kayamkulam Jn(10.50 pm /10.52 pm), Mavelikara(11.03 pm/11.04 pm), Chengannur(11.18 pm/11.20 pm), Tiruvalla(11.30 pm/11.31 pm), Changanassery(11.41 pm/11.42 pm), Kottayam(12.10 am/12.15 am), Ernakulam North(01.55 am/02.00 am), Edappally(02.08 am./02.09 am), Aluva(02.20am./02.22 am) and Thrissur (03.20 am/04.20 am).