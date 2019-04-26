Home Cities Kochi

Train regulation on Ernakulam Town-Angamaly route from tomorrow

Train services on the Ernakulam Town-Angamaly section will be regulated from April 27 - May 12 for carrying out track maintenance. 

Published: 26th April 2019 03:19 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th April 2019 03:19 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Train services on the Ernakulam Town-Angamaly section will be regulated from April 27 - May 12 for carrying out track maintenance.  Ernakulam-Guruvayur passenger(train no. 56370) and Guruvayur- Ernakulam passenger(train no. 56375) will stand cancelled during the period.

Regulation
Train no. 16127 Chennai Egmore-Guruvayur express will be regulated for two hours at Ernakulam Junction(south station). It will operate between Ernakulam Jn-Guruvayur as per the scheduled timings of  Ernakulam-Guruvayur passenger(train no. 56370). Similarly, the biweekly Ernakulam-Pune Biweekly express(train no 22149), weekly  Thiruvananthapuram-Hazrat Nizamuddin express(22655), weekly Thiruvananthapuram-Hazarat Nizamuddin express(22653) and biweekly  Kochuveli-Lokmanyatilak express(22114) will be regulated for 25 minutes due to the blocked traffic on the Ernakulam-Aluva stretch.
 
Rescheduling from April 26-May 8
Train No. 16343/16349 Thiruvananthapuram-Madurai Jn./Nilambur Amritha/Rajyarani express train scheduled to leave Thiruvananthapuram Central at 10.00 pm will have a  rescheduled  departure at 9. 00 pm. (one hour early). It will run according to the revised timings until Thrissur. The trains will run as per regular schedule between Thrissur-Madurai/Nilambur.  

The revised timings, both arrival and departure, of the  Thiruvananthapuram-Madurai Jn./Nilambur Amritha/Rajyarani express train are as follows:  Thiruvananthapuram Central(9. 00 pm), Varkala(9.34 pm/9.35 pm), Kollam(10.00 pm./10.05 pm), Karunagapally(10.32 pm/10.33 pm), Kayamkulam Jn(10.50 pm /10.52 pm), Mavelikara(11.03 pm/11.04 pm), Chengannur(11.18 pm/11.20 pm), Tiruvalla(11.30 pm/11.31 pm), Changanassery(11.41 pm/11.42 pm), Kottayam(12.10 am/12.15 am), Ernakulam North(01.55 am/02.00 am), Edappally(02.08 am./02.09 am), Aluva(02.20am./02.22 am) and Thrissur (03.20 am/04.20 am).

Stay up to date on all the latest Kochi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Ernakulam Town-Angamaly Kochi Trains Services

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
CPM general secretary Sitaram Yechury (File | PTI)
Sitaram Yechury on NYAY, Sabarimala, Rahul's Wayanad foray and more
TNIE Analysis: How Lok Sabha Elections results will determine Karnataka's political future
Gallery
A lion-tailed macaque in Bavali forest area of Wayanad's Kerala carries its young one, as it jumps from one tree branch to another in search of food. (Photo | T P Sooraj, EPS)
Week in photos: The many shades of summer
The power of music is infinite. And this orchestra is trying to rein that in. Around 60 students are part of OrchKids, a program run by the Baltimore Symphony Orchestra, which is hoping to bring change to the port city plagued by violence, drugs and crime. (Photo | AFP)
IN PHOTOS: These young musicians are instruments of change in violence-hit Baltimore
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp