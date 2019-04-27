Home Cities Kochi

Houses for flood victims by Aster-Rotary Homes project

Kalamassery MLA V  K Ibrahim Kunju inaugurated the function, which was presided over by Francis Tharayil, president, Kunnukara grama panchayat.

Published: 27th April 2019 04:04 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th April 2019 04:07 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The first set of cluster houses, built as part of Aster Volunteers’ effort to Re-build Kerala, was handed over to the beneficiaries. The houses were built in association with Rotary Cochin Harbour under Aster-Rotary Homes project. The keys were handed over by actor Aparna Balamurali at a function held on Wednesday.

Eight houses were built at Velankanni Matha colony, North Kuthiyathodu, in Kunnukara panchayat in Kalamassery Assembly constituency.

Kalamassery MLA V  K Ibrahim Kunju inaugurated the function, which was presided over by Francis Tharayil, president, Kunnukara grama panchayat. The cluster houses are part of the 75 houses which are being built by Aster DM foundation in association with Rotary International for the flood victims.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kochi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Aster Volunteers Kerala Floods

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Former JNU students union president and CPI candidate from the Begusarai Lok Sabha seat Kanhaiya Kumar during an election campaign in Begusarai. (Photo | PTI)
The Azaadi balladeer: Why Kanhaiya Kumar wants to go to Parliament
Massive fire breaks out in New Delhi's JJ Colony
Gallery
Faced with bumper production of wheat in an election year, the Government on 27 April 2019 raised the import duty on wheat to 40 % from an already high 30% to discourage millers from buying wheat from abroad. (Photo | PTI)
Balle, balle! This should whe(a)t all roti lovers' appetites
Priyanka Chaturvedi (Congress to Shiv Sena): Chaturvedi decided to quit the Grand old Party after it reinstated her alleged harassers. (Picture credit | PTI)
A list of biggest party-hoppers this Lok Sabha season
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp