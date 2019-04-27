Houses for flood victims by Aster-Rotary Homes project

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The first set of cluster houses, built as part of Aster Volunteers’ effort to Re-build Kerala, was handed over to the beneficiaries. The houses were built in association with Rotary Cochin Harbour under Aster-Rotary Homes project. The keys were handed over by actor Aparna Balamurali at a function held on Wednesday.

Eight houses were built at Velankanni Matha colony, North Kuthiyathodu, in Kunnukara panchayat in Kalamassery Assembly constituency.

Kalamassery MLA V K Ibrahim Kunju inaugurated the function, which was presided over by Francis Tharayil, president, Kunnukara grama panchayat. The cluster houses are part of the 75 houses which are being built by Aster DM foundation in association with Rotary International for the flood victims.