Home Cities Kochi

Man strangulates wife, calls police after crime

Forty-four-year-old Sherly was murdered by her husband Xavier in their Vadakeparambil House.

Published: 27th April 2019 03:58 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th April 2019 03:58 AM   |  A+A-

death, murder, suicide

For representational purposes

By Express News Service

KOCHI: A 67-year-old man strangulated his wife and then called the police early in the morning on Friday to report the matter. The incident took place at Kuthirakurkari near Palluruthy under Kannamali police station limit.

Forty-four-year-old Sherly was murdered by her husband Xavier in their Vadakeparambil House. Xavier was a fisherman and Sherly was a homemaker. The murder took place when their 19-year-old son was sleeping in another room.

“It was around 5 have we received a call at the police station from Xavier saying he murdered his wife. He said the incident took place around 2.30 am. However, since there would not be enough police officers that early in the morning, he decided to call a few hours later,” a police officer at Kannamali police station said.
Soon, the police team reached the house and found Sherly’s body. “Neither their son nor the neighbours knew about the incident. Only when we reached the house, others came to know about the murder. Xavier has been arrested. He took the responsibility and gave a statement,” the officer said.

Xavier confessed before the police that his wife received frequent phone calls late at night. There were frequent fights between the couple over this issue. Sherly, last week, started going for household work and Xavier warned her not to do so. “Xavier claimed he saw Sherly speaking to someone on the phone at around 2 am. After a verbal duel, an enraged Xavier strangled Sherly with a shawl. He has no remorse about his action and is ready to face the consequences,” said the officer.

After the inquest, the body was taken to Ernakulam Medical College at Kalamassery for postmortem. “We cannot blindly believe the version of Xavier. The probe would be carried out on the basis of the postmortem report. We would approach the court seeking his custody later for further investigation,” the police officer said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kochi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Murder Wife Strangulated by Husband

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Former JNU students union president and CPI candidate from the Begusarai Lok Sabha seat Kanhaiya Kumar during an election campaign in Begusarai. (Photo | PTI)
The Azaadi balladeer: Why Kanhaiya Kumar wants to go to Parliament
Massive fire breaks out in New Delhi's JJ Colony
Gallery
Faced with bumper production of wheat in an election year, the Government on 27 April 2019 raised the import duty on wheat to 40 % from an already high 30% to discourage millers from buying wheat from abroad. (Photo | PTI)
Balle, balle! This should whe(a)t all roti lovers' appetites
Priyanka Chaturvedi (Congress to Shiv Sena): Chaturvedi decided to quit the Grand old Party after it reinstated her alleged harassers. (Picture credit | PTI)
A list of biggest party-hoppers this Lok Sabha season
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp