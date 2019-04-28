Kerala CBSE schools set up new unit

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Heralding a change in the running of CBSE Schools in Kerala, representatives of over 350 schools met in the city on Saturday and announced the formation of a new body - Kerala State Council of CBSE Schools (KSCCS).

The new Council has been formed at a time when CBSE Schools are faced with a number of issues which include recognition certificate from the state government, rules framed under the Right to Education Act, proposed guidelines regarding salary, fees and service conditions. Another core area that KSCCS aims to address is faculty enhancement programmes.

The meeting was attended by heads of Bharatiya Vidya Bhavans, Chinmaya Group of Institutions, Amritha Institutions, Rajagiri Schools, SN Group of Institutions, Sree Buddha Institutions, Bharatiya Vidya Nikethan Institutions, Choice Group of Institutions, Vidyaniketan Group of Institutions and many other independent schools.

“We have decided to chart a new path in the administration of CBSE schools and towards coordination of CBSE schools through the formation of KSCCS. The Council being is formed with an aim to mitigate the various issues faced by the CBSE schools in the state and will interact with the state and Central Governments,” said E Ramankutty Warrier of Bharatiya Vidya Bhavan.

The participants elected a 51-member state executive committee, with Jose Thomas of Choice School as the president, Suchitra Shyjinth of Pragati Academy as the general secretary, E Ramankutty Warrier of Bhartiya Vidya Bhavan as the working president and Siyad Kokker of Al Ameen Education Trust as the senior vice-president.