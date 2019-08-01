Inspection of Vyttila flyover: Cusat can complete the test in a week

Kiran Narayanan By

Express News Service

KOCHI: A Cochin University of Science and Technology (Cusat) civil engineering team member, who is likely to lead the inspection of Vyttila flyover, has said it will take only a week to complete the ‘core test’ once the samples are taken. Prof George Mathew, principal, School of Engineering, Cusat, told Express, “The university is yet to receive the official communication regarding the core test to assess the quality of the Vyttila flyover construction. Once it comes, we will decide on the team members.”

The core test is a follow-up of the ‘rebound hammer test’ under the ‘non-destructive tests’. It is being used as the confirmation test to assess the required quality standards of the work. Once the sample is taken, a week is needed to complete the test, Mathew said.

As part of the core test, a small piece of concrete will be taken for assessment. “The experts will drill the required areas using a core-drilling machine to take a sample. It will be in a cylindrical shape. The size of the sample will depend on the type of structure. Normally, we take a concrete sample and after processing, we will run a compression test to assess the strength of the concrete. Through this, we will be able to predict the actual strength of the structure,” he explained.

Mathew clarified that drilling won’t make any impact on the strength of the bridge. “The sample selection will be based on the critical points of the structure and will have the least stress on the flyover. And, once we take the core piece, the portion will be filled with repair material.”

Cusat possesses expertise in the process. “It is a regular test for the university. Structural engineering experts from the university used to conduct the study. We have recently executed it in the fire-hit Paragon footwear showroom near the South railway station,” he added.

Meanwhile, PWD Minister G Sudhakaran said the results of the third-phase test done by Mar Athanasius College of Engineering (MACE) are satisfactory.