Home Cities Kochi

Kochi sees a rise in takers for solar power

According to the data with the Agency for Non-conventional Energy and Rural Technology, 1,856 kW of solar power was generated in Ernakulam district from April 2017 to June this year.

Published: 01st August 2019 02:56 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st August 2019 02:56 AM   |  A+A-

By Anna Binoy
Express News Service

KOCHI: Contrary to last year's heavy rains, the Indian Meteorological Department recorded a 37 per cent rainfall deficit, as per the recent data. As the state's electricity generation is largely hydroelectric, the lack of rains is proving to be a buzzkill. While the quest for alternative measures to generate electricity is higher than ever, the district, especially Kochi, is seeing a rise in takers for solar power.

According to the data with the Agency for Non-conventional Energy and Rural Technology (ANERT), 1,856 kW of solar power was generated in Ernakulam district from April 2017 to June this year. "While this is on-grid power generated by over 250 consumers, 263 kW of solar power was generated off-grid by 222 consumers," says an official with ANERT. 

ALSO READ: CIAL to set up floating solar power panels

This is an increase from the 1,334 kW generated on-grid by 233 consumers in the 2016-'17 financial year. And a total of 476 kW of solar power was generated off-grid by 258 consumers in the same year. Furthermore, the introduction of the Kerala State Electricity Board's (KSEB) ambitious Soura Project of the Oorja Mission saw a huge number of applicants for solar panel installations.

"Though the tendering process is yet to begin, the district observed a 2.5 times increase in applications for solar panel installations than what was expected," says S R Anand, Deputy Chief Engineer, Ernakulam Electrical Circle, KSEB.

Though the statistics clearly show that a lot of people are inclined to switch to renewable power, the KSEB official says most of them don't take the technical capability of their rooftop and economic feasibility into consideration.

Economic feasibility
According to International Renewable Energy Agency's recent report titled 'Renewable Power Generation Costs in 2018', India was estimated to have "the lowest total cost for new utility-scale solar photovoltaic projects." Compared to solar projects commissioned in 2017, the total cost was 27 per cent lower for those in 2018. "As the demand has increased for solar installation, the cost has come down to a highly economic feasible level.

While some feel the initial investment is high, considering the long durability of solar panels, which is 25 years of design life, it is financially advisable to switch to solar power installation," says K C Jose of KC Kopar Energy Solutions Pvt Ltd, which operates the solar project at Cochin International Airport Ltd.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kochi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Solar power Kochi Agency for Non-conventional Energy and Rural Technology
India Matters
For representational purposes. (Photo | Nagaraja Gadekal)
Bengaluru overtakes Mumbai as best Indian city for students, says study
An engineer work on cars lined up at manufacturing plant near Pune. (File photo | Reuters)
India's manufacturing sector growth inches up in July on new orders, higher output
President Ram Nath Kovind. (Photo| PTI)
Triple talaq bill gets President Kovind's assent, becomes Act
Metro Water officials inspecting progress of work in the Kodungaiyur treatment plant on Monday
Chennai set to become first Indian city to supply recycled sewage to industries

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
TNIE Explores: Chennai stylist's hair-raising offer catching on like fire
National Congress President Farooq Abdullah with party Vice-President Omar Abdullah after their meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the Parliament in New Delhi Thursday Aug 1 2019. | PTI
Avoid any action that disrupts peace in Kashmir Valley: Omar Abdullah to PM
Gallery
Check out our list of 10 must watch Bollywood films that were based on real-life incidents.
From Article 15 to Talwar: 10 must watch Bollywood films based on real-life incidents
September 2019 will mark 25 years since the first episode of the insanely popular sitcom 'Friends' aired on TV. (Photo | Friends Forever 236 Instagram)
'Friends' 25th anniversary: Check out how the epic TV show was advertised
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp