Home Cities Kochi

'Women-led startups around the world achieve over 30% growth in three years'

Padmaja Ruparel, president of Indian Angel Network, foresees exciting times for women entrepreneurs

Published: 06th August 2019 07:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th August 2019 12:52 PM   |  A+A-

Co-founder and president of Indian Angel Network (IAN) Padmaja Ruparel (Photo | EPS)

By Swetha Kadiyala 
Express News Service

KOCHI: Speaking at a panel discussion on women in business at the recently held Women Startup Summit, Padmaja Ruparel is precise and to the point. It is not hard to imagine why she has been named one of the most powerful businesswomen in the country. As co-founder and president of Indian Angel Network (IAN), the country's and possibly the world's largest angel investment groups, Padmaja's tenacious career spanning around three decades mirrors her boss lady persona. 

As a young professional in her 20s, Padmaja's foray into the executive arena started with real estate. In little over a decade, she would go on to head corporate communications for a major MNC before quitting to start IAN in 2006. 

Padmaja entered the entrepreneurial eco-system at a time when the startup sector was just taking shape in India. To be a woman investor when there were hardly any female entrepreneurs was a challenge she took in her stride. Today, IAN has funded over 135 companies across 17 countries."I left real estate and switched to software when I got married and moved to Delhi. Software services gave me a foundation in programming. After this, I helped bring TiE (The IndUS Entrepreneurs) to India through which I learned the basics of setting up a venture without much capital," says Padmaja about her journey. 

Padmaja observes that 'need'-based sectors are emerging in a big way. "Things like agri, food processing, textile, cybersecurity, water, sanitation and cleantech have seen exponential growth. Having another random app on your phone is not exciting anymore, having a problem-solving one is what will grab attention. Similarly, deep technology services that incorporate Internet of Things, Artificial Intelligence or Augmented Reality will be the ones to look out for in the future," she says. 

Foreseeing exciting times for women entrepreneurs, Padmaja says, “We have seen a 30-35 per cent growth in women-led startups in just the last two or three years and a considerable number of them are technology-enabled ideas. Tech is one conducive way for women to build ventures by not taking on too many infrastructure headaches. Most technology-focused startups can be developed from just one laptop.”
“Startup industry is thriving in India.

There is no way it is going to fizzle out any time soon. This country is so vast that there is space for everyone. The government is giving a major boost to startups thought its policies,” says Padmaja.As India's foremost business personality, Padmaja can't envision herself doing anything else. "Every morning I am inspired by what I do, by the people I meet.II want to be able to keep doing this for as long as possible," she concludes.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kochi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Startups Padmaja Ruparel IAN Women Startup
India Matters
Pauline composts biowaste on a 'Khamba' composting pot. (Photo | EPS)
Follow bio-medical waste mgmt rules or pay penalties, hospitals told
A swollen Aghanashini river flooded a road near Hegde village of Kumta on Monday (Photo | EPS)
Over 100 flood-hit families shifted to rehab centres in Uttara Kannada
For representational purposes (File Photo | AFP)
Indian High Commission in Pakistan demands more security
Representational Image.
Startup helps veggie farmers in Telangana get right prices

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Rajalakshmi Parthasarathy, founder and dean of the PSBB Group of institutions, passed away aged 93.
RIP Mrs YGP: Founder of PSBB Schools passes away
Senior Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad (File | PTI)
Leh is also anti-Article 370 but pro Union Territory: Ghulam Nabi Azad
Gallery
#1 Harry Maguire, £80 million, Leicester to Manchester United (August 2019) | AP
From Harry Maguire to Matthijs de Ligt: Top five most expensive defenders of all time
Courtesy of his Edgbaston epic, Steve Smith edged closer to making Ashes history.
Ashes 2019: Steve Smith only behind Don Bradman and Jack Hobbs
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp