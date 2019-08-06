'Women-led startups around the world achieve over 30% growth in three years'

Swetha Kadiyala By

Express News Service

KOCHI: Speaking at a panel discussion on women in business at the recently held Women Startup Summit, Padmaja Ruparel is precise and to the point. It is not hard to imagine why she has been named one of the most powerful businesswomen in the country. As co-founder and president of Indian Angel Network (IAN), the country's and possibly the world's largest angel investment groups, Padmaja's tenacious career spanning around three decades mirrors her boss lady persona.

As a young professional in her 20s, Padmaja's foray into the executive arena started with real estate. In little over a decade, she would go on to head corporate communications for a major MNC before quitting to start IAN in 2006.

Padmaja entered the entrepreneurial eco-system at a time when the startup sector was just taking shape in India. To be a woman investor when there were hardly any female entrepreneurs was a challenge she took in her stride. Today, IAN has funded over 135 companies across 17 countries."I left real estate and switched to software when I got married and moved to Delhi. Software services gave me a foundation in programming. After this, I helped bring TiE (The IndUS Entrepreneurs) to India through which I learned the basics of setting up a venture without much capital," says Padmaja about her journey.

Padmaja observes that 'need'-based sectors are emerging in a big way. "Things like agri, food processing, textile, cybersecurity, water, sanitation and cleantech have seen exponential growth. Having another random app on your phone is not exciting anymore, having a problem-solving one is what will grab attention. Similarly, deep technology services that incorporate Internet of Things, Artificial Intelligence or Augmented Reality will be the ones to look out for in the future," she says.

Foreseeing exciting times for women entrepreneurs, Padmaja says, “We have seen a 30-35 per cent growth in women-led startups in just the last two or three years and a considerable number of them are technology-enabled ideas. Tech is one conducive way for women to build ventures by not taking on too many infrastructure headaches. Most technology-focused startups can be developed from just one laptop.”

“Startup industry is thriving in India.

There is no way it is going to fizzle out any time soon. This country is so vast that there is space for everyone. The government is giving a major boost to startups thought its policies,” says Padmaja.As India's foremost business personality, Padmaja can't envision herself doing anything else. "Every morning I am inspired by what I do, by the people I meet.II want to be able to keep doing this for as long as possible," she concludes.