Suvidha, special trains cancelled from Aug 17

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Southern Railway on Tuesday announced the cancellation of Suvidha and special trains from August 17 to 21. Trains are to be cancelled due to traffic block for signal and track modification works at Erode Junction of Salem Division. Train No 07115 Hyderabad-Kochuveli Special on August 17 is fully cancelled. Train No 82632 Ernakulam-MGR Chennai Central on August 18 is fully cancelled and Train No 07116 Kochuveli-Hyderabad Special on August 19 also remains cancelled.

