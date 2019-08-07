Two youths arrested for hacking neighbour at Manjummel

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The Eloor police on Tuesday arrested two persons who allegedly hacked their neighbour following a feud at Manjummel on Monday. The arrested persons are Abin, 19, of Manjummel and his brother-in-law Mahesh, 29, of Palakkad.

It was on Monday, Rajesh and Akshay Babu hurt each other using a knife and air gun following a drunken brawl. Earlier Akshay and his friends had allegedly assaulted Abin. “Five relatives of Abin, including Rajesh and Mahesh, on Monday evening went to Akshay’s house where they entered into an argument. During the fight, Akshay fired pellets from an air gun, injuring Rajesh. Similarly, Akshay was hacked in retaliation,” a police officer said.

Later, the police registered separate cases against both the parties. “Rajesh and Akshay are currently in hospital and will be arrested when they are discharged. Two relatives of Rajesh are still absconding,” a police officer said. Both the arrested persons were remanded after being produced before a magistrate court.