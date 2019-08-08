Time for sustainable fashion

Swathi E By

Express News Service

KOCHI: We buy a kurthi, saree or churidar and wear it for a couple of years. But what do we do with them when the trend disappears? They get stacked up in our cupboards with changing styles and personal choices. How about converting it to a brand? To upcycle the fabric to a different attire where the pricing is done based on the making charges alone? This is one of the innovations brought in by Nivethitha Sanjay through her brand Turmerik, which is to be launched in the exhibition at Hotel Ibis Kochi City Centre on Friday and Saturday.

Though Nivethitha Sanjay, a native of Coimbatore, but settled in Kochi for the past 15 years is starting her venture now, she has an experience of around two decades in the field of fashion designing. “I have been nurturing the idea to start my clothing brand for some time and this might be a perfect time, I feel,” says Nivethitha Sanjay.

Turmerik is for all women who like to stay stylish with the latest trends at an affordable rate. Sourced from different parts of the country, her fabric speaks tales of Indian colours and prints. The contemporary touch she incorporates into those fabrics adds to its originality and uniqueness that cannot be found in any other outlets.

“The different segments of clothes we have range from contemporary to classic to basic outfits. Most of the fabrics I use are sourced from across the country like Jaipur, Rajasthan and even South. I approach wholesale dealers, buy the fabric and design it here instead of sourcing the stitched garments,” says Nivethitha.

She says she has personally selected each fabric to ensure its quality and worked in detail on designing, tailoring and finishing of each garment. Her collection does not follow a trend that is so used to our eyes.

However, they are unique and original, in which she brings a proper balance between the Indian prints, the traditional techniques of dyeing with the contemporary designs and style.

“I have tried different styles and techniques on whatever fabric I could get hold of. By not following a particular set of a trend, I have created a very original product that suits women of all ages,” says Nivethitha.

Sustainable fashion

One of the most innovative concepts introduced through Turmerik is her vision to develop sustainable fashion. She aims at fabric wastage management and converting it into utility items like table mats, pouches, pillow cover, bags and accessories and also reusing old fabrics, sarees, shirts and upcycling it into fresh attire.

“I used to wear sarees while I was working as a teacher. So, all those sarees and some salwars are used to design skirts, kurtis, bags and folders,” she said. To promote the cause, she says the rates will be fixed based on its stitching charge, excluding the fabric cost. “In future, I look forward to requesting my regular customers to contribute the sarees and dresses they do not use so that I can take this cause forward,” she adds.

She has designed around 450 garments in different sizes. Handmade marble printing, shibori, bandhani, batik, ikat and mission embroidered stuff are a few of the prints she has used in designing them. Kurthis, kurtas and skirts ranging from Rs 800 to Rs 3499 will be available in the exhibition and the unit situated near Pullepady bridge.