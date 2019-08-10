Home Cities Kochi

Kerala floods: Navy airport to open for small flights

A C K Nair, Asia-Pacific director of CIAL, told Express that the airport is doing everything to ensure that the flight services are resumed as early as possible.

Published: 10th August 2019 07:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th August 2019 01:35 PM   |  A+A-

Puthumala_Wayanad_landslide

Nearly 100 acres of tea estate land, along with a temple, mosque, post office and a plantation company's canteen, were washed away on August 8th evening in Puthumala, 11 km from the scenic hill town of Meppadi in Wayanad, which is the epicentre of the rain fury in Kerala. (Photo | TP Sooraj, EPS)

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The Southern Naval Command has agreed to open its air station, INS Garuda, at Willingdon Island here for small commercial flights after the rain inundated the Cochin International Airport, rendering it non-functional till Sunday evening.

“There has been a request from the state government to open the Navy airport for small commercial flights. We are ready to extend all help,” the Navy spokesman told Express. “The airport is ready, and we will provide all possible assistance to the state government,” he added.

Earlier on Friday,  Cochin International Airport Ltd (CIAL) announced that its airport at Nedumbassery will be shut down till 3 pm on Sunday as waters flooded its runway and the apron area. During the 2018 floods also, the naval air station was opened for commercial flights after the Nedumbassery airport was closed following flooding. It was the first time that the naval airport was opened for commercial flights after the Nedumbassery airport became operational in 1999.

A C K Nair, Asia-Pacific director of CIAL, told Express that the airport is doing everything to ensure that the flight services are resumed as early as possible. “If the rain subsides, we are confident of opening the airport for commercial operations by Sunday,” Nair said. He said CIAL and the state government have sought the help of the Navy to open its airport at Willingdon Island. “A final decision will have to come from the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA),” he said.

Rescheduling/re-routing of Air India (AI) flights
All Air India flights to and from Kochi will be operating from Thiruvananthapuram on Saturday and Sunday.
●AI 933/934/047 to operate as DEL(Delhi)/TRV(Trivandrum)/DXB/TRV/DEL as per schedule of B-787 aircraft on August 10 and 11
●AI 509/510 to operate as MAA (Chennai)/TRV/MAA on August 10 and 11
●AI 511/512 to operate as TRV/DEL/TRV on August 10 and 11
●AI 054/682 to operate as BOM/TRV/BOM on August 10 and 11
●AI 466 will overfly Kochi and operate from TRV/DEL on August 10 and 11
●AI 048 will overfly Kochi and operate as DEL/TRV on August 10 and 11
●AI 681/055 to operate as BOM/TRV/BOM on August 10 and 11
●AI 963 to operate as TRV/JED on August 10
●AI 587 to operate as BLR/TRV on August 10
●AI 588 to operate as TRV/BLR on August 10 and 11

Stay up to date on all the latest Kochi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Southern Naval command Kerala floods
India Matters
The devastated spot at Puthumala in Wayanad where a post office, temple, mosque and a few houses were washed away in a major landslide | T P Sooraj
Kerala floods: A village stood in Wayanad once before rains inundated it
Former Congress president Rahul Gandhi (File Photo | EPS)
Shows what years of RSS training does to mind: Rahul slams Haryana CM's Kashmiri girl remark
Members of DMK were in jubliant mood after the results of Vellore parliment election results came out on Friday afternoon. | (R Satish Babu | EPS)
Vellore Lok Sabha election: Close win a reality check on DMK leadership?
Nawaz Sharif (Photo | PTI)
Nawaz Sharif continues to have AC, heater and TV in prison

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
WATCH | Boy guides ambulance over flooded bridge in Karnataka
People crossing flood water at Vellimadukunnu in Kozhikode (Photo | Manu R Mavelil, EPS)
Kerala Floods: Death toll crosses 50, glimpse from a relief camp
Gallery
Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami named three lion cubs and four tiger cubs at Arignar Anna Zoological Park in Chennai on 10th August 2019. (Photos| R Satish Babu, EPS)
IN PICS | Chennai's Vandalur Zoo home to cute white tiger and lion babies!
Monsoon rains continued to batter several parts of India on 9th August 2019. Kerala is on the edge (in picture) with 22 deaths so far in rain and landslide-related incidents. Other flood-hit states include Madhya Pradesh, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Goa, Andhr
IN PICS | Several dead as rains batter Kerala, Karnataka, Maharashtra, Andhra Pradesh and Tamil Nadu
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp